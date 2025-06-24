Lydia Ko’s Immediate Actions After Losing to Minjee Lee at Women’s PGA Finally Addressed by 3x Major Champ

Professional golf has this reputation for being cold and cutthroat. We’re constantly told that players walk those fairways as lone wolves, that every victory comes at someone else’s expense. But sometimes, the sport reveals its heart in the most unexpected ways, reminding us why these relationships matter so much more than any leaderboard.

Minjee Lee’s heartfelt social media tribute after her 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory revealed exactly this kind of moment. The Australian didn’t just capture her third major title at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco—she showcased the beautiful side of professional golf that rarely gets headlines. Her commanding three-stroke victory over Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen was impressive enough, but what happened afterward told the real story.

Lee dominated the challenging Texas venue with remarkable composure. She entered the final round with a four-shot lead and never let it slip away, despite some early bogeys that could have derailed her momentum. The conditions were brutal—swirling winds, triple-digit heat index, and firm greens that punished even slight miscalculations. Yet Lee maintained her steely focus throughout, closing with a 2-over 74 that was good enough to secure the $1.8 million winner’s check.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minjee Lee (@minjee27) Expand Post

However, Lee’s celebration revealed what truly mattered to her. She immediately turned to Instagram to share the moment’s more profound significance. One story showed her being doused with champagne, captioned “Who made this so much sweeter.” Another image captured her walking alongside Lydia Ko, Wie-Ling Hsu, and Hannah Green with the message “Thank you, my friends.” The final post featured Lee embracing a fellow competitor with one word: “Memorable.”

The victory carried enormous emotional weight beyond the trophy and prize money. Lee had endured a grueling 20-month drought since her last LPGA triumph at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship. This wasn’t just any winless streak—it was a period filled with self-doubt and mounting pressure. “I feel like I had a lot of doubt the past few years,” Lee confessed after her victory. “I think the more I heard media and other people saying things about my putting, I think it got to me more and more over time.”

Her Instagram caption, “Who made this so much sweeter,” wasn’t just social media fluff—it was a genuine acknowledgment of how Ko’s presence elevated the entire experience. Lee could have celebrated alone or thanked her team, but she chose to highlight how a fellow competitor’s support transformed her moment of triumph. The fact that Ko was among those dousing her with champagne speaks volumes about their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lydia Ko’s Role as Mentor and Friend

Ko’s presence during Lee’s celebration holds particular significance given her own recent journey through adversity. Just two years earlier, Ko was experiencing her darkest professional period, spending 2023 crying in hotel rooms after disappointing rounds. She managed only two top-10 finishes from 20 starts that season, leading many to question whether the former prodigy could ever recapture her magic.

The New Zealand star’s remarkable 2024 transformation included three LPGA victories and Olympic gold in Paris, which automatically inducted her into the Hall of Fame at age 27. Ko’s comeback story resonates deeply with players facing similar challenges because she understands precisely what Lee experienced during her drought. Their careers have been intertwined since their amateur golf days, when Ko defeated Lee in the 2012 Australian Amateur Championship semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now Ko serves as both mentor and friend to fellow competitors. Her physical presence during Lee’s celebration carries special meaning because she knows precisely what those champagne-soaked moments represent after periods of uncertainty. The genuine joy on Ko’s face while celebrating Lee’s victory demonstrates how the LPGA Tour’s culture has evolved beyond pure competition into something more meaningful.

Lee’s Instagram messages perfectly captured this sentiment. The Australian didn’t just win a major championship—she experienced a moment made sweeter by the presence of someone who truly understands the journey from doubt to redemption, proving that golf’s most significant victories are often shared rather than solitary.