‘Made a Mistake’: Grant Horvat Issues Apology Statement as Michael Block’s Profane Behaviour Is Revealed

Michael Block made his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Dick’s Open, finishing at an impressive T-9. Fresh off a successful debut, Block carried the momentum into the Your Golf Tour (YGT), joining Team Grant as its wild-card pick for round two at Purcell Farms. The 50-year-old brought his usual expertise to the event, but the round ended in disappointment for his team.

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A moment of frustration from behind the scenes was aired in the video that made its way into the spotlight. Grant Horvat, one of the founders of Your Golf Tour, addressed the backlash on X on July 5th.

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“After reflecting on the Michael Block situation at the end of part 2, myself and the team at YGT want to apologize. Our intention was to show the raw emotion of what the YGT means and how badly the participants want to perform well.

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Michael Block showed great leadership and brought a ton of team positivity, and we feel like that was highlighted throughout the entire video. Ultimately, we made a mistake by leaving the last segment in the video. For that, we apologize to Michael Block and anyone who did not find the clip tasteful or necessary. We do not want to garnish attention through drama and controversy, but through high-quality golf. We are thankful for everyone’s commitment and participation on the YGT and they deserve to be portrayed in a more positive light.” Horvat shared on his X account.

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The apology has had little to do with how Michael Block played on the course and everything to do with how the official video ended.

In the last 60 seconds of the official competition, the footage cut back to behind-the-scenes, with only a blank screen with Block’s audio. Block was rattled as he failed to make the cut at the $3 million YGT event. In the clip, Block could be heard raining F-bombs as he vented his frustration.

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He repeatedly said, “I just came here to play nine holes,” along with a string of expletives as he expressed his disappointment.

The controversy stems from Round 2 of the season-opening YGT event at Purcell Farms. The competition used an alternative shot format. Each team had to bench one full-time player and bring in their wild-card instead. Grant Horvat’s team, Team Grant, chose Michael Block. Entering Round 2, Team Grant was at 13-under in the competition.

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Having a PGA Tour professional on their team paid off for most of the back nine. Team Grant sat second on the team leaderboard at 15-under, just one shot behind the leader, Team Wesley. For most of the round, Block built a reputation as the vocal, upbeat presence, keeping the team’s energy up. Unfortunately, the ninth hole became a point of distress.

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On the par-5 ninth, Michael Block needed to make a crucial putt for Team Grant. However, his putt slid left, and he missed the hole by a small margin. Chance Taylor then took his turn as he holed the putt. The miss turned out to be a costly mistake as he was eliminated from the competition. The disappointment was evident.

“Why do I feel like I just missed the cut by one again? I just had the same putt the other day; I missed the cut on the PGA,” he said as he missed the hole.

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The edit drew criticism from fans. Many questioned why the video had the addition. Many argued it was an unnecessary clip that leaned more towards shock value than documenting competition. Others stated it was a negative clip to the otherwise positive atmosphere.

That said, Grant Horvat closed his post by acknowledging Block’s commitment and participation and highlighting that the cast deserves to be portrayed in a better light.

So far, millions of fans have interacted with the post, but Michael Block has not commented on either the clip or the apology.