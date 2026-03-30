‘Made People Feel Seen’: Amanda Balionis Opens Up on Gary Woodland’s Vulnerability After $9.9M Win

Six years, nine months, and 13 days—that’s how long Gary Woodland waited to lift another trophy after his last victory at the U.S. Open in 2019. In the interim, Woodland fought through brain surgery in September 2023 and battled PTSD before finally breaking through again at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in 2026. Now, after his emotional five-shot victory, Amanda Balionis shared why this win matters more than many realize.

“I just went back and rewatched those final moments of Gary Woodland’s victory in Houston, and I keep thinking about why this story is worth telling and retelling. I think it’s because of the journey that he has been so open about. He has been so open about his story, and that vulnerability has helped more people than I think he will likely ever realize,” Balionis said on Instagram.

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The factor that made Woodland’s victory so impactful was the nature of the PTSD and persistent post-concussion symptoms. In many cases, including Woodland’s, athletes attempt to hide these struggles and try to carry these burdens alone. Woodland himself admitted that for over two years, he was ‘living a lie,’ appearing healthy while his mind was searching for threats.

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He revealed that he would frequently run to the bathroom to break down in tears during rounds or rush to his car immediately after playing to hide his distress from the cameras.

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During the Procore Championship in 2025, his hypervigilance reached a peak when a walking scorer startled him from behind, causing his eyesight to blur and rendering him unable to hit his next shot. In that moment, his caddie, Brennan Little, handed him a pair of sunglasses specifically to hide the tears from the gallery.

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“Someone that is in the spotlight suffering from the same thing that you on your couch are suffering from—I think it normalizes it in an incredibly important way. And Gary Woodland did not have to be so open with his journey about battling PTSD. This is something that, for so many people, I think causes a lot of confusion before a diagnosis. It can cause a lot of shame—before, during, and after a diagnosis. So, for Gary to remain vulnerable and open and show people—now, this journey doesn’t happen in a linear way like we just saw all the time, right?” Balionis highlighted.

Woodland’s path to recovery shifted when he began speaking with veterans. A combat veteran at the WM Phoenix Open told him, “I don’t care how strong you think you are, you can’t do this on your own.”

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This realization transformed his perspective. He stopped viewing his recovery as an individual battle and started viewing it as a journey requiring a community.

And during an emotional sit-down with Rex Hoggard at THE PLAYERS Championship, Woodland described the weight of his secrecy, stating,

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“I can’t waste energy anymore hiding this, and I’m blessed with a lot of support out here on the tour. Everyone’s just been amazing. Every week I come out, and everyone’s so excited and happy that I’m back…. And I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie.”

But after sharing his story, Woodland said he felt ‘1000 pounds lighter.’ This mental freedom reflected immediately on the scorecard. After missing four of his first six cuts in 2026 and performing poorly for months, the ‘freed up’ Woodland dominated the $9.9 million event at Memorial Park. He shot rounds of 64, 63, 65, and 67 to finish at 21-under par, securing a five-shot victory that officially secured his entry into the 2026 Masters Tournament.

That’s why Balionis added, doubling down on the significance of this success,

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“It’s so hugely important that he’s talked about it, and I think it’s really important that people have seen him succeed now while talking about it. And that’s going to help a lot of other people who are struggling at home, who are fighting their own battles, who are feeling the stigma. Gary Woodland has just made a lot of people feel very, very seen.”

Imago HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 29: Gary Woodland USA is interviewed on the green on 18 after winning the Texas Children s Houston Open on March 29, 2026, at Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 29 PGA, Golf Herren Texas Children s Houston Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603290434

The 39-year-old always finds the deep human stories of golf that others might miss.

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CBS star’s knack for human stories: Amanda Balionis and the uncovered stories

When Chris Gotterup won his second title of the season at the WM Phoenix Open, surging past Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff, Balionis’ post-round interview left the golfer in tears. She asked if his “worry-free” play since the Sony Open reflected on the greens, to which Gotterup replied,

“I’m just having such a good time playing right now—you make me cry every time.”

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Balionis praised him for delivering when his “back is against the wall,” later posting on Instagram that he was a player with “guts… but with a heart.”

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Collin Morikawa ended an 847-day title drought. But what caught Balionis’ attention was the emotional embrace between Morikawa and his wife, Katherine Zhu. This led to Morikawa revealing on-air that they were expecting their first child. Balionis later noted that in her 10 seasons at CBS, it was the first baby announcement ever announced during a winning interview.

And about Gary Woodland, Balionis had already been tracking the golfer’s journey for years. When Woodland was heading into the weekend with a 3-shot lead, Balionis emphasized why ‘THIS is a sports story.’

That is where Balionis’s point lands hardest.