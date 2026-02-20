Magical Kenya Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

October 10, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: CASEY JARVIS, taking the first shot from hole 1 during the matchday of the Open de EspaoÂa presented by Madrid, held at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAc312 20251010_zsp_c312_091 Copyright: xOscarxManuelxSanchezx

The Magical Kenya Open 2026 (Feb 19–22, 2026) is underway, and there is action happening at almost every hole, be it the 11th or the 16th, at Karen Country Club. Last season, it was Jacques Kruyswijk who took the hefty prize money home with an 18-under final total. This year, with two rounds still to play, the competition is close.

With a total purse of $2.7 million on the line, every birdie, eagle, and missed putt carries serious dollar implications. Sweden’s Niklas Lemke and South Africa’s Casey Jarvis share the Round 1 lead at -8 each. Let’s look at the full prize money breakdown for every position.

Full prize money breakdown of the Kenya Open 2026

That $2.7 million doesn’t distribute itself equally. Here’s exactly who gets what.

1 $467,500 2 $302,500 3 $172,150 4 $137,500 5 $116,600 6 $96,250 7 $82,500 8 $68,750 9 $61,600 10 $55,000 11 $50,600 12 $47,300 13 $44,275 14 $42,075 15 $40,425 16 $38,775 17 $37,125 18 $35,475 19 $34,100 20 $33,000 21 $31,900 22 $31,075 23 $30,250 24 $29,425 25 $28,600 26 $27,775 27 $26,950 28 $26,125 29 $25,300 30 $24,475 31 $23,650 32 $22,825 33 $22,000 34 $21,175 35 $20,350 36 $19,525 37 $18,975 38 $18,425 39 $17,875 40 $17,325 41 $16,775 42 $16,225 43 $15,675 44 $15,125 45 $14,575 46 $14,025 47 $13,475 48 $12,925 49 $12,375 50 $11,825 51 $11,275 52 $10,725 53 $10,175 54 $9,625 55 $9,350 56 $9,075 57 $8,800 58 $8,525 59 $8,250 60 $7,975 61 $7,700 62 $7,425 63 $7,150 64 $6,875 65 $6,600

Now that you know what’s at stake, here’s a look at the ones going after it.

How the players are performing in 2026

The Magical Kenya Open 2026 season has opened with strong momentum. Casey Jarvis set the early tone at Karen Country Club by going 14-under through 11 holes in Round 2, with a string of birdies that briefly put him ahead at the top. So far, he has been the fastest player in Nairobi because of his aggressive approach and confident putting.

But Jarvis isn’t running away with it; the chasing pack is right on his heels.

Frederic LaCroix is firmly in second place at 12-under through 15 holes. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Hennie du Plessis, and Thriston Lawrence are all tied for third at 11-under, which shows how tight the leaderboard still is. Just one swing is enough to quickly change the positions of the people who are chasing.

Ricardo Gouveia, Davis Bryant, and Joakim Lagergren are all in the top ten, with scores of double digits under par, which keeps the pressure on the leaders. At the same time, Manuel Elvira, Niklas Lemke, and Mikael Lindberg are quietly gaining ground and staying close enough to strike as the decisive weekend stretch approaches.

The math is simple, nobody is safe, and nobody is out of it.

The Magical Kenya Open 2026 is still wide open, with scoring tightly packed at the top and several players within a few shots of each other. One hot back nine could still decide who wins the check.