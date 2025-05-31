Maja Stark WITB May 2025: LPGA Star’s Golf Bag at U.S. Women’s Open Explored

Among the rising stars of the LPGA Tour, Maja Stark is the one who caught the attention of the golf world with her performance in 2024. The Swedish professional recorded two runner-up finishes that year, which included her best at the major, i.e., the Chevron Championship. Notably, her 2-stroke loss against the World No. 1, Nelly Korda, is what brought her to the watchlist. Even with her performance in the 2025 US Women’s Open, she is turning heads. The golfer shot rounds of 70 and 69 to not just make the cut, but sit in tied second position. But it is not just her skill set that is helping her to achieve the impressive feat, but it is the unique preference for the course that adds to the essence. So, let’s take a look at what she carries in her bag for the crucial events.

Maja Stark’s picks for long hitting

The 25-year-old with her driving accuracy of 72% and distance of 267 yards has joined the world leaders, and partial credit for that goes to her PING G430 Max 10K Driver that she carries. Stark uses it with a 9.5-degree loft and a 45.5” Fujikura Ventus Blue 5-stiff shaft. The driver is widely praised for handling mishits and maintaining accuracy. With great compatibility, the $400 driver is ideal for fast swing golfers, which Maja Stark is.

Additionally, in her bag, she carries the same model fairway and hybrid. The pro uses the G430 Max 3 wood with 15 degrees of loft and Tour AD-XC 6 Stiff shaft, and the G430 Hybrid with 22 degrees with PING Tour Chrome 2.0 85 stiff shaft for keeping the ball on the green and maintaining accuracy. The hybrid ranks first in accuracy, second in forgiveness and distance, making it an ideal pick for professionals. The hybrid costs $299, while the fairway wood costs $267.

For slightly shorter distances and shorter holes, he carries out the forged clubs, i.e., the PING Blueprint S Irons 4-PW. The $1500 costing iron set is among the leaders for its exceptional control and precision. After long hitting, the golfer then brings out her clubs for precision and short game.

Stark’s picks for the greens

Her long hitting clubs had forgiveness and distance as the positives, but when it comes to her picks for the greens, it is different. She uses the PING s159 Wedges (50°S, 54°S, and 58°H) paired with Nippon Modus 3 105, 115 Wedge and MCC 58R shaft. The $180 sleek-looking wedges, apart from the design, elevate the game as well. The club offers consistent spin with versatility for using it in different conditions.

With the Wedges, she sets the ball just right for the final shot to bring out her PING Putter Anser 2. The Platinum finish putter with 3.5° loft and 19° lie is sleek looking, offering precision and consistent roll. Coming at $200, it is a great option to add for making the efforts turn in par or better score.

Having a partnership with PING, the Swedish professional carries all clubs picked from the wide array of PING. Interestingly, the clubs have become a significant support for her performance. She, with her notable finishes, has gotten into the spotlight and is now expected to bag multiple titles.