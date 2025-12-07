Major Champ Reveals How Rory McIlroy’s Intimidating Gameplay Pushed Him to Change

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Rory McIlroy is a legend, and playing against one is no easy task, even for the best. Take, for example, Brian Harman. The US golfer has been on the PGA Tour elite list for a long time, winning four tournaments. This even included a major victory at the 2023 Open Championship. But despite the accolades, going up against McIlroy isn’t an easy task; the 38-year-old still had some significant problems matching his own skills against that of McIlroy.

Recently, Harman appeared in an episode of the On the Mark podcast. Speaking about his experience playing against the Northern Irish star, Harman pointed out that previously, he wasn’t quite serious enough about his wedge game. But all of that changed after he came up against McIlroy at Memorial while Harman was still in his early days.

“I can remember playing with Rory at Memorial one year pretty early in my career, and obviously he’s an absolute freaking nature with his ball striking,” recalled Harman. “But I watched him like flight this really pretty wedge, and I was like, ‘Man, I can’t. He can’t be better at me than that,’ you know? At that like I have to be better at him than that.”

USA Today via Reuters May 17, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Brian Harman reacts after a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

“And so, like, I’ve rededicated myself to my wedge game because well I can’t—I can’t get beat there. Like he’s gonna hit it further. He’s gonna hit it higher. He’s gonna kill me on the par fives,” he continued.

The PGA Tour icon also pointed out that while he didn’t have McIlroy’s talents, wedges weren’t necessarily dependent on talent. Which meant that if he put in enough reps in training, he could hit McIlroy’s levels or come close. And as host Mark Immelman pointed out, Harman’s efforts have proved successful, with the 38-year-old inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour inside 100 yards.

Harman has also worked on his putting, as he spilled his secrets recently.

Brian Harman’s ‘life-or-death’ putting mindset that reshaped his game

Two years back, snatching the win at the Open Championship, Brian Harman experienced one of his career’s best moments. Back in 2023, at Hoylake, the American carved out a commanding lead, and by the halfway mark, he had already built a five-shot cushion.

Adding to that, he maintained that buffer with a quiet authority, keeping his nearest contenders at bay. He has always shone bright with his ruthless putting technique. Despite that, when he faced Rory McIlroy, he was humbled brutally.

Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Greig Cowie/Shutterstock 14015637eg Brian Harman on the 18th Green The British Open Championship, Day Four, Golf, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Liverpool, UK – 23 Jul 2023 The British Open Championship, Day Four, Golf, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Liverpool, UK – 23 Jul 2023 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xGreigxCowie/Shutterstockx 14015637eg

Back in the 2023 Open Championship, he did not make a single double bogey. While he has been magnificent on the fairways, he still aims to improve his putting on the courses. More so because he has always faced setbacks in scoring with shorter putts.

He himself acknowledged his weakness and shared on the On the Mark podcast, When I first got on tour, I wasn’t very good inside of 10 feet putting. I was a good putter, but I would miss the odd three footer, four footer, just the nervy one that you’re not quite settled on. Then you’re thinking about them a lot.”

Then he shared how he always treats every putt like it’s “life or death.” Taking inspiration from a podcast where he listened to a discussion about rock climbing, he took up some pointers from that and incorporated them in his game.

Harman added, “I thought, well, what if it was life or death? How would I hit the putt? What if it was life or death? I would definitely make sure that I was settled. I would definitely make sure that I gave it enough break. I would definitely make sure that I stayed nice and still. I would definitely make sure that I went through my routine.”

It’s an intense mindset, but that’s exactly who Brian Harman is.