Major Jordan Spieth Update Surfaces After Injury Scare Cut Short His PGA Tour Comeback

Fresh off his 2025 U.S. Open high, Jordan Spieth had only played 13 holes Thursday at the 2025 Travelers Championship when the increasing tightness in his shoulder blade made it painful for him to swing. He turned to Michael Greller, his caddie, and said, “I’m done. Can’t do it. I’m sorry.” Unsure of the withdrawal process after never having done so in his 297 Tour starts, he asked his caddie, “How’s this work?” before handing his scorecard to his playing partner, Luke Clanton. Although there has been no official health update since, Spieth might already be on his way to recovery if a recent course sighting is any indication.

That recent course sighting is connected to one of Spieth’s partnerships. Jordan Spieth’s connection to Under Armour goes back to 2014 when he partnered with them to launch the Jordan Spieth Championship. Recently, he continued to give back to golf by investing in The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour, also taking on the role of brand ambassador and investor. Interestingly, the recent sightings mentioned earlier are from this very event, which Spieth has supported over the years.

As per the recent social media update, the Jordan Spieth Championship, held from June 23 to 26, is currently underway at Brookhaven Country Club – Masters Course, the course that first witnessed the budding golf star, Spieth. Spieth was present on the course yesterday to kickstart the 12th event hosted by him, marking the third year he has hosted the event at Brookhaven Country Club. According to the AJGA update, Spieth hosted a Q&A session with the young golfers and appeared happy doing so.

Though he hasn’t given a health update himself, the event has likely lifted his spirit. The Jordan Spieth Championship features 78 of the best junior golfers from around the country and is a stroke-play event played over 54 holes. In 2024, Reese Roberts (boys) and Dresden Bounds (girls) won the 11th Jordan Spieth Championship. So, what does that tell us about Spieth?

Although likely to be absent from the course for a while, Jordan Spieth stated earlier this month of this event, “My junior golf experience was fundamental not only to my development as a golfer but also as a person, and I’m excited to create opportunities for young players to compete at a high level while learning the values that make golf such a special sport.” And perhaps that’s why he is always honest and open about supporting young talents, where it matters the most.

All the (amazing) ways Jordan Spieth is involved with junior golf

Jordan Spieth’s journey into the golf world is well-established; however, that is not the case when it comes to the several initiatives the American has launched over the years. Take, for instance, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, established in 2014, focuses on impactful support through four mission pillars: Individuals with Special Needs, Junior Golf, Military Families and Veterans, and Pediatric Cancer.

The foundation emphasizes junior golf as a way to teach life skills and broaden youth horizons. In what ways, you ask? Well, the Foundation prioritizes diverse junior golf programs that emphasize outreach and aim to eliminate socioeconomic barriers to the sport.

In line with this mission, Spieth’s commitment to junior golf extends to his partnership with Under Armour, which supported the Under Armour / Jordan Spieth Championship at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Launched in 2014, this tournament gained recognition by winning several AJGA awards. Additionally, Spieth donated a junior putting green at Cobbs Creek Golf Course and established the ACE Grant endowment to provide financial assistance to junior golfers in Texas. This year, as mentioned earlier, it will hold its 12th event.

Aside from those two, Spieth has also partnered with important entities to do the best for the community. In 2024, for instance, Jordan Spieth hosted the inaugural Crush It! Cup youth golf tournament on September 16 at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas. The event featured 36 top junior golfers who qualified through a Golf Marathon Fundraiser that raised $250,000 for the foundation. During the tournament, Spieth actively coached the young players. So, it is pretty clear what Spieth’s mission is: to secure the future of golf.