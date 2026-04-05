Major News About Scottie Scheffler’s Family Emerges as He Reaches Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler will be looking to take the Masters by storm. After his incredible performance in the 2025 season, all eyes are on the world number 1. Unfortunately, playing at The Players Championship this year, Scheffler did not get his desired result. But now, he is determined to make Augusta a memorable one. And to give him some extra support, Scheffler has a very special guest along with him.

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“Another boy for the Schefflers (Remy). The little fella is 9 days old and already at the Masters,” read an update on X from Doug Ferguson.

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While the baby’s birth is not a surprise, his presence at the ANGC is news for fans. Earlier, Scheffler’s update on welcoming a second child was already made public. Back in March, the world number 1 withdrew his name from the Houston Open. Well, at the time, the local boy skipping the tournament just two weeks before looked pretty odd. But soon, the golfer came in with the good news.

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He announced that his wife, Meredith, was pregnant with their second child. Thus, Scheffler decided to pull out of the tournament to support his wife in childbirth. Well, now that he has his child with him in Augusta, that would act as an added zeal for the world number 1 to perform his best.

However, this is not the first time Scheffler has had a baby in the middle of a major championship. His first child, Bennett, was born in May 2024. Incidentally, this was just before his PGA Championship at Valhalla. Interestingly, Bennett’s birth was preceded by Scheffler’s second Masters title. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether his second-born can bring him some good luck charm.

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Scottie Scheffler’s emotional family moment after American Express 2026 win

Although Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open, he managed to grab a remarkable win at The American Express 2026. And following the win, a heartwarming family moment that unfolded in the Scheffler family left fans impressed.

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Imago 20th July 2025 Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland The Open Golf Championship Final Round Scottie Scheffler USA celebrates winning the Championship with his wife Meredith and baby son Bennett on the 18th green PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12815434 DavidxBlunsden

The #1 golfer, while he has shone bright on the greens, has reminded the world time and again about how he always prioritizes his family. After his win, he hugged his wife, Meredith, and his son, Bennett. The touching moment was made even more special with a priceless giggle from little Bennett when his dad picked him up, and Meredith’s face was glowing with joy and pride.

“It’s been a great start to my career, and I’ve had some nice wins out here. It’s been special. I try not to really think about that stuff too much, going into the season. I was just trying to do the things I needed to do in order to be prepared to come out and play this week. I’m going to go home and get some rest and, rinse and repeat, and get ready to go out. My next start will be in Phoenix,” said Scheffler while talking about his gameplay at the American Express.

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Giving all due credit to his wife, he added, “Whether it’s waking up at 5:15 this morning to make me breakfast this week or packing up most of our stuff today so we can get home. Just little things that nobody sees. She’s my best friend.”

Now, as the family welcomes the new member with their hearts full, fans would wait to see how Scheffler plays in the greens of Augusta in the 2026 Masters.