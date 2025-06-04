Major Winner Shows True Colors After Collin Morikawa Joins USGA Boss to Shut Down Cheating Claims

The SiriusXM studio buzzed with tension on May 26, 2025. Reason? Lucas Glover sat across from co-host Taylor Zarzour, carefully choosing his words about a topic that had been eating at him all morning. When Zarzour asked why driver testing isn’t conducted across the entire field, Glover dropped a bombshell that would rock professional golf. “I’ve been trying to think all morning and all day how to say this without sounding like it’s gonna sound, but most guys don’t give them their real driver anyway,” he stated bluntly.

The controversy exploded across social media within hours. Critics immediately painted Glover as someone attacking his fellow professionals. However, the 2009 U.S. Open champion quickly clarified his intentions. Meanwhile, the golf world scrambled to understand what had triggered such explosive allegations. We have answers now as he spoke with the SiriusXM PGA Tour again.

You see, Glover’s comments weren’t born out of malice, but rather from frustration with systemic inequality. The former major champion emphasized a crucial point that critics missed. “I am not here to attack anybody. I just want a level playing field for everybody,” Glover, the 2009 US Open winner, explained when defending his position. His concern centered on fairness across all professional tours.

The timing of his allegations wasn’t coincidental. Just days earlier, Rory McIlroy‘s TaylorMade QI10 driver had failed pre-tournament testing at the PGA Championship. Additionally, eventual winner Scottie Scheffler revealed his driver had also been deemed non-conforming. These incidents highlighted exactly what troubled Glover.

His most compelling argument focused on major championships. Players from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour compete together at these events. Yet only PGA Tour players face routine equipment testing. “We should all be held under the same rules at all four events,” Glover argued passionately. He dismissed cost concerns by pointing to the millions spent on elaborate tournament infrastructure.

Glover backed his claims with insider knowledge. “I know a lot of guys, they keep two drivers in their bag just in case,” he revealed. His accusations weren’t random attacks but specific observations about systematic workarounds that undermine competitive integrity.

Lucas Glover exposes golf’s equipment testing problems across the Tours

Glover’s allegations exposed deeper regulatory inconsistencies across professional golf. The PGA Tour randomly tests approximately 30 drivers weekly using specialized pendulum devices. These machines measure “Characteristic Time” to ensure clubs don’t exceed legal springiness limits. Players receive green, yellow, or red ratings based on their level of compliance.

Other tours operate under completely different standards. LIV Golf’s publicly available policies focus on performance-enhancing substances rather than equipment compliance. The DP World Tour lacks mandatory testing protocols entirely. This creates obvious disparities when players from different circuits compete against each other at majors.

Mike Whan, USGA CEO, quickly defended existing protocols. He cited serial number tracking and claimed 90% of tested drivers match those used in competition. However, Glover’s intervention successfully highlighted legitimate concerns about regulatory consistency.

Collin Morikawa publicly disputed Glover’s allegations during the Memorial Tournament. The two-time major champion called the cheating narrative overblown. Nevertheless, even critics acknowledged the need for improved transparency.

The controversy continues to influence discussions about standardized testing protocols. Glover’s ultimate goal remains simple: to ensure that every professional golfer competes under identical equipment standards. Whether his specific allegations prove accurate, his intervention has successfully sparked necessary conversations about fairness and integrity in the world of professional golf.