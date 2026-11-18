Matching a legend is never easy. Going past him is even harder. Rory McIlroy matched Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Race to Dubai titles on Sunday. But winning a ninth could be his biggest challenge yet. McIlroy knows how difficult it can be to stay on top. After winning the title in 2015, he had to wait six seasons for his next Harry Vardon Trophy. During that time, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood and Collin Morikawa all took the title. Now, the challenge is growing again. Rahm is back full-time, and Bryson DeChambeau is joining the race. Dame Laura Davies, a four-time major champion, believes the competition just got deeper.

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In an interview with talkSPORT, Dame Laura Davies said: “He’ll want to get ahead, but now he’s got Bryson DeChambeau and all these LIV guys coming back; it will make his job a lot harder.”

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The proof arrived before the new season even began. Eugenio Chacarra, a former LIV Golf player, won three DP World Tour events in 2026 and entered the Dubai finale about 534 points clear of McIlroy. McIlroy overturned that gap anyway. He finished second behind Tyrrell Hatton, who competed on LIV this year and won by five shots.

LIV Golf’s future began to fall apart when its biggest backer pulled away. In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced that it would stop funding the league after the 2026 season. Things got worse on September 8, when LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It then lost another chance to survive on November 4, as BC Partners Credit pulled out of a $300 million rescue deal. The next day, LIV’s lawyers confirmed in court that the league would shut down.

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The DP World Tour moved fast. On Tuesday, it confirmed full membership for DeChambeau. Rahm and Hatton never resigned their memberships and will play full time as well. Nine other former LIV players, including Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Joaquin Niemann, will receive invitations to a set number of events.

Davies also pointed to where each group plays its golf: “They’ll be playing mainly on the DP World Tour, whereas he’ll be doing his norm and going and playing on the PGA Tour.”

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That matters because the Race to Dubai is a points list covering every DP World Tour event, including the four majors. McIlroy banked major points this year by winning his second Masters. But DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith are major champions too, so the biggest points pools no longer belong to him alone.

A year ago, Rory McIlroy entered the season finale 767 points clear of Marco Penge. Margins like that could shrink in 2027.

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Davies also looked at what the returning stars mean for tournaments outside the headline weeks: “If Bryson DeChambeau turns up to some of the events that you wouldn’t necessarily feel is a big event, all of a sudden the galleries are huge and everyone gets more interested, more excited.”

The road to a ninth title will not be easy, but McIlroy will have plenty of chances to defend his place. The 2027 schedule includes 17 national opens. The Hong Kong Open will also return in October through a new partnership between the tour and the Asian Tour. Among the big names, only DeChambeau, Rahm and Hatton have confirmed that they will play full-time. Nine others will follow a limited schedule and choose their events.

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Rory McIlroy also has history on his side, but Montgomerie’s record shows how difficult it is to stay at the top. Montgomerie won seven straight Order of Merit titles from 1993 to 1999 before adding an eighth in 2005. McIlroy took a different path. He won in 2012, 2014 and 2015, then returned to the top with five straight titles from 2022 to 2026.

The years between those wins tell an important story. In 2019, Jon Rahm won the Race to Dubai title while McIlroy had a huge season on the PGA Tour, winning the FedEx Cup and The Players Championship. Even a great year in America was not enough to win the European title.

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The next chance begins on November 26, when the 2027 season opens with the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes in Sydney. Rory McIlroy has already matched Montgomerie’s record. Now, he has a chance to go one better and become the first player to win the Race to Dubai title nine times.