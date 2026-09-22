‘Make Me Look Like An Idiot’: Team USA Captain Responds to J.J. Spaun’s Controversial Presidents Cup Snub

J.J. Spaun has spent the last few weeks making his frustration known. At Wentworth, he admitted that being left out of the Presidents Cup team caught him off guard, then on the course, where he played some of the best golf of the year right after the snub. Through it all, Brandt Snedeker mostly let the moment speak for itself. But at Medinah Country Club on Tuesday, the captain finally chose to address it head-on.

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A reporter brought up Spaun’s comment from Wentworth; the 36-year-old said he’d been playing with a chip on his shoulder and that the conversations with the captain had led him to believe he’d made the team. Asked whether the USA team captain understood his perspective, Snedeker had a clear answer.

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“First of all, I’m super excited for J.J. What he did at Wentworth was impressive coming down the stretch. That was some great golf he played. I’m a huge J.J. Spaun fan,” he said, adding, “Being captain, you have to make tough decisions, unfortunately. We had 15 guys, 16 guys that we were really looking at. I’m looking at one of my vice captains in the front row over here who had a really good chance of making this team.”

“That being said, he’s a competitor. Like I knew this was going to happen. I told all the guys that didn’t make the team, like, your job is to go make me look like an idiot as quick as possible. So I fully expect Ryan Gerard; I fully expect Gary to win; I fully expect Akshay, all these guys that were around the cusp of making this team to go out and make me look stupid. That’s why they’re the best golfers in the world.”

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Putting aside the bluntness, it’s actually a savvy piece of captaincy. Snedeker isn’t pretending the decision was painless, and he isn’t pretending Spaun should quietly accept it either. He framed the snub as fuel, telling players who missed out that the healthiest response to being overlooked is to go away and play so much golf that the captain has no choice but to regret it. It’s a version of the old “best revenge is success” cliché, except Snedeker is the one inviting the revenge.

What the U.S. captain notably didn’t do was explain the actual reasoning behind the decision. He leaned on the language he’s used before—that he had “15, 16” guys in real contention, that he trusted his gut, and that it was a hard call. But realistically, he has gone on without pointing to a specific factor that tipped the scales away from Spaun.

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“It’s tough. I feel awful for JJ, and I always will because he’s a great dude and I love the guy to death.” As genuine as it is, it’s also a kind of answer that leaves plenty of room for speculation.

The most persistent theory circling around Spaun’s omission has to do with the shoulder injury that undid his season early. After playing only five holes at the Tour Championship in East Lake, he withdrew, later describing the pain as feeling “like a knife” in his shoulder blade. More importantly, that withdrawal came at the worst possible time, which is days before the captain had to finalize his picks.

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Golf broadcasters and analysts, including PGA Tour winner-turned-commentator Smylie Kaufman, have suggested that the health scare—even if minor—might have prompted the decision, considering the field is already stacked.

As for his form, the season went up to a point and gave him every reason to expect the call would go his way. For context, he won the Valero Texas Open in April for his third PGA Tour title. That carried his real form into the FedEx Playoffs. Moreover, he made it all the way to East Lake before the shoulder derailed him. He’d also already proven he could handle the team golf, going 2-1 in his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black in 2025. So naturally, when the picks came out, his name wasn’t on the list. It stung, and it showed.

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That being said, Spaun isn’t the only established name Snedeker passed over either. Ben Griffin, another 2025 Ryder Cup pick, missed the selection cut as well. But the decision drawing the most outside scrutiny was arguably the flip side of the snub, handing a spot to 21-year-old Jackson Koivun. He was playing college golf at Auburn a little over a year ago.

The interviewer questioned the U.S. team captain directly about the call, and he remained unfazed. “And I knew perfectly well what his match play record was and knew perfectly well what his college record was,” pointing to Koivun’s Walker Cup pedigree and match play instincts as exactly what a format like the Presidents Cup rewards.

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Regardless, what’s next for Spaun? If Team USA’s captain’s comments had any indication, the door to Ireland in 2027 is still very much open. He said he’d be shocked if Spaun wasn’t on the team. For now, though, Spaun gets to spend this week the way most snubbed veterans do, watching outside the ropes while the picks try to prove his gut right at Medinah.