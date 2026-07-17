‘Makes Me Feel Alive’: Army Veteran Makes Emotional Admission as He Surpasses Major Champs for the Open’s Weekend Spot

Five years ago, Marcus Plunkett could have opted to sign up for five more years of military service. However, the personnel office hours, because of COVID, and one golf round with his father at Fort Carson led him to pursue professional golf. Today, he is competing in the Open Championship. Plunkett finished even par on Thursday and 1-over par on Friday at Royal Birkdale, leaving him one stroke inside the projected cut line in the Open. In doing so, he has surpassed big names like Wyndham Clark and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. And it’s motivating him to get better every day.

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“I grew up playing it as a kid,” Plunkett said, explaining his love for golf, per Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine. “It’s one of the few things that I found that makes me feel alive. When I’m playing competitive golf, especially here at The Open, I am right there in the moment. I think that’s what keeps calling me back to try to get better every day.”

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The 32-year-old, who earned his spot at The Open with a T4 finish at the Dundonald Links Final Qualifier, had an uneven opening round: bogeys at 2 and 7, but birdies at 9 and 16 left him even par.

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Friday brought more struggles: bogeys at 4, 7, and 11 offset by birdies at 9 and 14, leaving him 1-over. At the time of writing, his fate at golf’s oldest major remains somewhat uncertain.

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However, with a projected T68 standing, he appears likely to make the cut, finishing ahead of several established professionals. Still, Plunkett has built a solid competitive record. The St. Louis Park, Minnesota, native played college golf at the U.S. Military Academy. After graduating from West Point in 2016, he joined the Army as a transportation officer and served for five years.

His first year took him to South Korea, then to Fort Carson, Colorado, and then to Afghanistan. But as his time in the military came to an end, Plunkett picked up the golf club once again after nearly four years. This earned him a win at the club championship at Cheyenne Shadows.

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Plunkett finally left the military in 2021 and immediately started playing on mini-tours. His breakthrough came in 2024 when he won the Dakotas Tour money list. This earned him Korn Ferry Tour status in 2024. It didn’t last long, however, as he failed to make over eight cuts in 20 starts and lost his card.

But things are looking good: five top-15s in seven starts on the Asian Development Tour.

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With his ticket to ‘Moving Day’ at the Open almost punched, Plunkett revealed he had kept his phone on silent all week. And he doesn’t intend to reverse the setting until the tournament is over. Why? Well, because with his entry into the third round, everyone wants to congratulate the Army veteran.