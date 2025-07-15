‘Makes Me Sad’: Paige Spiranac & More Upset Over Beloved PGA Tour Player-Caddie Duo Splitting Up

Just months ago, Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie were celebrating another milestone together. They marked Bonnalie’s 40th birthday at the Valspar Championship in March. The duo reminisced about their decade-long journey with smiles and laughter.

“It’s been a good ride,” Dahmen said then. “A ride that could continue for years to come,” they both agreed. Their playful banter about Bonnalie getting “fired every week but re-hired by Monday” seemed like harmless fun between lifelong friends.

However, that optimistic vision crumbled when Matt Gannon of Sports Gambling Network broke shocking news on July 14, 2025. “Longtime friends and fan favorites Joel Dahmen & Geno Bonnalie have split working together,” he posted on X. Dan Rapaport from Skratch quickly confirmed the report.

When reached for comment, Dahmen offered only a brief statement. “It was time. We had a great run.” The split marks the end of a remarkable 10-year partnership that began with a handwritten letter in 2014. Bonnalie had reached out to Dahmen after his friend earned his Korn Ferry Tour card.

Their childhood friendship and professional relationship had weathered countless storms together. They secured their only PGA Tour victory at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship. Their Netflix “Full Swing” appearances transformed them into golf’s most beloved duo.

But success couldn’t shield them from mounting pressures. Dahmen currently sits 172nd in the Official World Golf Ranking and 96th in FedEx Cup standings. He’s made just 7 cuts in 19 starts this season. Their last tournament together ended predictably at the Genesis Scottish Open with another missed cut.

Joel Dahmen-Geno Bonnalie split sparks emotional golf community reactions

The separation sent immediate shockwaves through social media. Paige Spiranac led the emotional outpouring with a heartfelt response. “Aww this one makes me sad,” she tweeted, capturing what many fans felt about losing golf’s most authentic friendship.

Jeff Eisenband couldn’t hide his emotions either. “I’m admittedly getting choked up by the news,” he wrote. “They represented purity. Two childhood friends who lived the PGA Tour dream together.” His reference to “purity” struck at golf’s current divisive climate with LIV Golf controversies and money-driven decisions. Dahmen and Bonnalie symbolized something untainted by politics—genuine friendship achieving shared dreams.

Chris Reilly questioned the circumstances surrounding their split. “Netflix star is a weird way to put it but those guys loved each other in the episodes. Wonder what happened,” he posted. His observation highlighted how their Netflix fame showcased real affection, not manufactured drama. The confusion reflected how their documented bond made this split seem impossible to longtime viewers.

Other personalities shared the collective heartbreak. Golficity simply stated what everyone felt: “This one hurts.” Martin McSports echoed the sentiment more emphatically. “NEVER thought this would happen, these guys have been connected at hip. Very Sad day.”

THE DUDE reflected on their unique dynamic with genuine affection. “That’s crazy! These two were tight. I loved their story.” He hoped their friendship would survive this professional separation. The unanimous grief speaks to something deeper than typical player-caddie changes.

Dahmen and Bonnalie represented golf’s everyman appeal in an often elitist sport. Their humor, vulnerability, and genuine friendship made professional golf feel accessible. They proved that childhood dreams could survive into adulthood. Now both men face uncertain futures as Dahmen prepares for the Barracuda Championship with a new caddie. Regardless of what comes next, their decade together created something special that clearly touched fans worldwide in ways they never expected.