Malbon Owner Responds As Augusta National Bans Jason Day’s Controversial Masters Outfit

The fashion standoff between Jason Day and Augusta National Golf Club will never grow old. Day paired up Stephen Malbon again to build an intriguing Masters wardrobe. But the Masters Tournament officials rejected it. And that pushed the fashion designer to break his silence.

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In a conversation with Skratch Golf’s Raymond Williams, Malbon said, “We did a birdwatching vest with special pockets; everyone thinks it’s a tackle, like a fly-fishing vest, but it’s actually a birdwatching vest. They loved everything because it was tasteful. It wasn’t just jacking the green and yellow color combo and doing the same thing people have been doing forever.”

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While most brands prefer to indulge in the same colors and designs, like a simple lined or plain polo paired with a pair of plain trousers. However, Malbon wanted to bring in a bit of Georgia’s nature as the golfers teed it off at Augusta National. And that came through the Georgian birds.

“I think just birds and nature and walking around a botanical garden as a golf course. There are a lot of birds in the background, there are birds on TV, and there are birds during commercial breaks. A woodpecker is like staying at its work, working hard, and keeping doing what you’re doing. A hummingbird can do impossible things effortlessly.”

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Each bird had a grounded meaning. Malbon sent audio recordings and explanations about the birds to Day over the last six months. But the Masters officials asked for a replacement that would be deemed appropriate for the tournament. The tension between the sport’s heritage in maintaining elegance and Malbon’s modernizing efforts didn’t align. But it’s nothing new for Malbon and Day.

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The duo joined hands back in 2024. As a former world number one and major champion, Day brought credibility and visibility to Malbon’s designs. The shift even mirrored Day’s attitude following his run with the injuries. He’s more relaxed, comfortable, and confident, and so are his clothes. But it’s not something that the golf world appreciated.

At the 2024 Masters Tournament, Day wore a bold vest with the text ‘Malbon Golf Championship’ written on it. As a result, he was asked to remove the vest. And the golfer obliged with nothing but respect for the tournament. But the next year, Augusta National made it mandatory for players to get their outfits approved before entering the tournament.

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Well, Augusta’s dress code is heavily against Malbon’s unconventional designs. But according to Malbon, his designs could help golfers make birdies.

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Stephen Malbon’s plan was to help Jason Day at Augusta National

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Malbon said, “If you are on the course and you are tuned in with nature and know the sounds of birds, you’ll make more birdies.”

He continued, “It’s inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning. I’ve been sending the noises of the birds to Jason for the last six months. Hopefully, he’s trying to stay in touch with nature.”

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That’s the reason why he kept sending his bird-themed collection repeatedly to the world number 41. But alas! Augusta National wants a solid printed polo with trousers instead. Do you think Day would claim a few more birdies if he wore the bird-themed outfit?