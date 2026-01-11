Malbon’s New Ambassador Signing Sparks Immediate Backlash From Golf Fans: ‘Ruined the Brand’

“You fired up for this?” asked Malbon Golf to the golf fans. Needless to say, they weren’t. The fandom might have had their newly made brand ambassador be anyone other than Michael Block. Instead of excitement, the internet is back in the 2023 era, or in more specific terms, the ‘Block Party’ era.

“PGA professional Michael Block has signed a deal with Malbon Golf. Block joins a lineup of stars endorsing the brand, including Jason Day, Charley Hull, Fred Couples, and Anthony Kim,” posts NUCLR Golf on its page.

Malbon Golf is known to be a laidback golf apparel brand that landed in a lot of trouble at Augusta because of Jason Day’s outfits. Anyways, the other four names mentioned are elite golfers in their own right, and if we were in 2023, we could have said the same for Blockie. However, his era of elite fame was quite short-lived, and the comments on the post say so as well.

“Just ruined the brand,” said one.

Before 2023, at Oak Hill, Michael Block was just a 46-year-old PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, California. His decades were spent teaching lessons for $150 an hour, running a golf shop, and occasionally playing at his club. That occasion was actually four made cuts in more than 25 starts.

His life changed dramatically that year after the PGA Championship. On Sunday, playing alongside Rory McIlroy, Block made the only hole-in-one of the entire tournament, and he ended up finishing in 15th spot.

One thing about golf is that it quickly embraces new talents. We saw that in 2025 with Jackson Koivun. The same happened for Block three years ago.

He received texts from celebrities like Michael Jordan and was invited to appear on Good Morning America, as well as podcasts and other media outlets. But maybe for Block, the fame was overbearing, as cracks appeared sooner than expected. It completely collapsed with that one Bob Menery podcast.

“What I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid,” he responded to a question about the difference between him and the European Talisman. “I think I’d be one of the best players in the world. If I had that stupid length all day. My iron game, wedge game, around the greens, and putting are world-class.”

It landed badly. Blockie later justified his comments as “totally misconstrued,” but it was too late by then. The public perception was done, and he was up in the media trial. And from the fans’ reactions, it is still very much going on.

Fans tear Malbon golf apart

“Selling my Malbon sh*t after this,” a user said bluntly.

“As if I needed another reason to never buy those hideous clothes. You found a way, @malbongolf,” wrote one fan.

“You don’t have to keep convincing me not to buy it” wrote another.

For every brand, any PR is a good PR. Perhaps that’s why Blockie was signed in the first place. But could reactions like this put the recently raised $28M in jeopardy?

Another user chimes in: “His 5 minutes of fame are still not over?”

In all practicality, it got over after the McIlroy comment. After Block’s 2023 magic, his performance came crashing down. He didn’t make the cut in the 2024 PGA Championship. Last year, when he came back to Quail Hollow, he shot a 75-82 and missed the cut by 14 strokes. A 15-shot over par and complete collapse. When he blamed “poor crowd” for his poor performance, the internet didn’t spare him. PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An was brutal with his jab.

“Wild take…definitely somewhere up there with flat earth’ers,” he posted on X. That must have been Blockie’s last straw.

“No, no fuck no!” wrote one golf fan.

Fans are tired of him. Michael Block was tireless in capitalizing on his one miracle moment from 2023. He said yes to everything, from a podcast to a content deal. The Good Good Golf YouTube signed him in early 2025 alongside Joel Dahmen. For fans, it is too much. And the Malbon signing just triggered that frustration yet again.