Man Arrested at Donald Trump’s Golf Course on Weapons Charges Ahead of Visit

A man wearing an earpiece walked the grounds of Donald Trump’s California golf club, photographing federal agents as they conducted security assessments ahead of the president’s visit. Days later, he returned and told agents he had been deployed by the State Department to gather security details. He was carrying a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Authorities arrested him on the spot.

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Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, California, is now facing both federal and state weapons charges after the encounter, which took place just days before Trump arrived at the club for a Republican National Committee fundraiser. A search of Taele’s home turned up an illegally modified AR-style rifle, body armor, high-capacity magazines, an earpiece, two radio-signal devices, and notebooks containing what investigators described as “concerning statements.” Officials have stopped short of saying Taele planned to attack the president, but the arrest has drawn renewed attention to security around Trump’s properties, coming less than a year after a Florida jury convicted a man of attempting to assassinate him at one of his golf clubs.

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“Mr. Taele’s troubling behavior at the President’s public golf course merely days before the President was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement,” Patrick Grandy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, said in a statement. “There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life.”

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Taele first visited the course on Friday, July 31, then left. He came back Sunday, walked up to agents directly, and was detained.

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Most of the security changes since the 2024 Butler shooting have focused on stopping a sniper: bulletproof glass at outdoor podiums, a new unit monitoring online threats. Taele’s approach didn’t fit that mold. He wasn’t trying to get past security from the outside, he was trying to look like he belonged to it.

And that almost worked. What actually stopped him wasn’t the earpiece or the cover story, it was a routine records check. Deputies ran his name, found an outstanding robbery warrant out of another jurisdiction, and patted him down. That’s when they found the 16-round magazine of hollow-point ammunition in his pocket. Whether anyone had checked his State Department claim before that point isn’t clear.

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Reports say that authorities also found a loaded 9mm pistol, binoculars, and a badge reading “security protection agent” in his vehicle, along with a second badge at his home reading “Agent-Fugitive Recovery Bail Enforcement.” He had cut the rifle down from the standard 14 inches (about 35.6 centimeters) to 10 inches (about 25.4 centimeters).

However, authorities have refrained from saying that Taele planned to attack Donald Trump.

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When Fox News asked Donald Trump about the arrest on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, he said it gave him a little solace because “only consequential presidents” are targeted. He said that he is certainly consequential.

Trump also faced another assassination attempt when he was a candidate in 2024. During one of the campaign rallies on a roof in Butler, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old fired eight rounds at him. One of the bullets grazed his right ear. One in the audience died, and two others were wounded during the incident.

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Taele remains in state custody in Los Angeles despite also facing federal charges. He also has a prior record that includes weapons and second-degree robbery charges stemming from a completely unrelated incident.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the state charges. His scheduled federal court appearance on August 5 was canceled. The investigation remains active, with authorities expected to examine Taele’s alleged motive.

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Golf properties have become a recurring backdrop for these incidents, and Trump’s frequent visits to his own clubs make his schedule at them harder to predict than at official state functions. That’s especially relevant given how much his golf footprint is about to grow.

Donald Trump’s golf club expansion plans

Donald Trump reportedly owns 16 golf courses worldwide. Eleven of these are in the US, two in Scotland, one in Ireland, one in Indonesia, and one in the United Arab Emirates. His Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is even hosting the ongoing LIV Golf New York event.

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Besides that, Trump Golf’s official website states that there are many more courses coming soon. The locations with the coming soon tags are:

Bali, Indonesia

Doha, Qatar

Hung Yen, Vietnam

Muscat, Oman

Wadi Safar, Saudi Arabia

Moreover, Trump’s administration plans to transform three public courses in Washington, D.C. East Potomac Golf Links on the National Mall is one of them. The administration’s vision is to turn it into a championship-standard golf complex. Trump has said work is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2026. However, there’s a lot of controversy surrounding the same.

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With Donald Trump continuing to expand his golf course presence across the U.S. and overseas, his frequent stays at these properties could bring renewed security challenges.