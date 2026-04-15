Man Arrested at Trump National Golf Club as Authorities Uncover Troubling Details

A normal day at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles turned into a serious situation this week. Police flooded the area in Rancho Palos Verdes, resulting in the arrest of a heavily armed suspect. During the response, officers also found a large stash of weapons near the golf course.

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As per the New York Post, a man was arrested carrying a cache of firearms in the vicinity of Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles. The man had body armor on and was seen carrying a semi-automatic short-barreled rifle, tactical gloves, a step stool, and a duffel bag. He had two sidearms and a rifle, with multiple magazines. He was hiking along the trails of Palos Drive South, in Rancho Palos Verdes, when a concerned citizen reported the perpetrator.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the situation escalated when the perpetrator ran through the traffic right before the officers caught him. Of course, the incident has left the golf community in disbelief.

What stood out to officers was that one of the rifles was painted green and purple with “Joker” phrases on it, while another weapon had its tip painted orange to make it look like a harmless toy. The suspect also admitted to firing one of his guns nearby to “get some anger out.”

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Thankfully, the citizen’s quick thinking and the police officers’ quick response saved the day. However, this arrest is just the latest headline for Trump’s golf properties, which have been tangled in several serious legal controversies recently.

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Why is Donald Trump’s golf club in LA in controversy?

Not too long ago, the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, made allegations against Donald Trump for intentionally deceiving banks and insurers by fraudulently inflating the value of high-end properties and assets. The state proved that the value was inflated by billions of dollars. Soon, tax attorney Sheri Dillon questioned how the luxury LA club was appraised on official financial documents. The trial led to fines and a potential ban on doing business in New York.

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But the club in LA isn’t the only one under scrutiny. Last year, the former clubhouse manager at Bedminster, Justine Sacks, filed a lawsuit against the management claiming that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for repeatedly reporting severe health code violations and harassment at the club. She alleged that the kitchen operated under dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

On top of that, the kitchen staff often worked under the influence and even smoked inside the preparation areas. Maggots infested the soft serve machines, and guests were served expired food. The lawsuit is currently ongoing.