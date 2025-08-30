brand-logo
Mandiri Indonesia Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByZatin Singh

Aug 29, 2025 | 8:15 PM EDT

The Mandiri Indonesia Open has long been one of the most celebrated stops on the Asian Tour, and in 2025 it once again promises a compelling week of golf when it returns to Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta from August 28th to 31st. For the fourth straight year, Bank Mandiri serves as the title sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Indonesia’s national open and strengthening the country’s standing on the global golfing stage.

As per thegolfasaia.com, This year’s edition carries a total purse of $500,000, with the winner taking home $90,000, a standard 18 percent share under Asian Tour distribution guidelines. This means the purse remains the same as lat year. But that amount places the Indonesia Open in line with other national opens in the region, balancing a deep heritage with meaningful financial stakes.

Every player who makes the cut after 36 holes will earn a share of the purse, with payouts extending to the top 65 players and ties. This structure ensures that success in Jakarta is not limited to just the champion; consistent performers across the leaderboard are rewarded for their efforts. Here’s the full breakdown of what each player gets:

1$90,000
2$55,000
3$31,500
4$25,000
5$20,500
6$16,650
7$14,250
8$12,250
9$10,700
10$9,550
11$8,725
12$8,125
13$7,575
14$7,225
15$6,925
16$6,625
17$6,325
18$6,025
19$5,775
20$5,575
21$5,450
22$5,300
23$5,150
24$5,000
25$4,850
26$4,700
27$4,550
28$4,400
29$4,250
30$4,100
31$4,050
32$3,900
33$3,800
34$3,700
35$3,600
36$3,500
37$3,400
38$3,300
39$3,200
40$3,100
41$3,025
42$2,925
43$2,825
44$2,725
45$2,675
46$2,650
47$2,550
48$2,450
49$2,350
50$2,250
51$2,150
52$2,050
53$1,950
54$1,900
55$1,850
56$1,800
57$1,750
58$1,700
59$1,650
60$1,600
61$1,550
62$1,500
63$1,450
64$1,400
65$1,350

Upon the announcement, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations, Bank Mandiri, Wisnu Trihanggodo said, “It has been an honour to title sponsor the tournament since 2022 and be able to watch the tournament grow so successfully. The longevity of the event itself, the respect it has in the region as a whole and the important role it plays in helping the development of the game of golf in our country are some of the primary reasons why we see this as a preferred partnership.” 

But the rewards in Jakarta extend well beyond the paycheck and the breakdown of prize money.

Beyond the money: what else is at stake?

The Indonesia Open is not just about the cash. Winning here opens far more doors than what the prize fund alone suggests. The champion earns 8.16 Official World Golf Ranking points, a valuable gain that can shape qualification for majors and elite-level events.

More importantly, victory also secures a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour, guaranteeing the winner steady starts and stability in an otherwise cutthroat circuit. On top of that, the event serves as a showcase platform for Southeast Asia, often drawing the attention of global tours and agents who track developing talent. For younger players, especially those from Indonesia and surrounding countries, the exposure alone can be career-changing.

When it comes to the field, Kazuki Higa, Scott Vincent, and Miguel Carballo are among many world-class players participating in the tournament. Last year, it was the Englishman Steve Lewton who finally seized the moment. Having finished runner-up in two previous editions, Lewton completed his redemption arc by lifting the trophy. He now returns as the defending champion, eager to extend his legacy on these familiar greens.

In the end, the Mandiri Indonesia Open offers more than just a lucrative payout; it provides a springboard for careers. With prize money on the line, ranking points in play, and long-term exemptions at stake, Pondok Indah is once again set to be a stage where one victory can ripple far into a golfer’s future.

