Mandiri Indonesia Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Mandiri Indonesia Open has long been one of the most celebrated stops on the Asian Tour, and in 2025 it once again promises a compelling week of golf when it returns to Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta from August 28th to 31st. For the fourth straight year, Bank Mandiri serves as the title sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Indonesia’s national open and strengthening the country’s standing on the global golfing stage.

As per thegolfasaia.com, This year’s edition carries a total purse of $500,000, with the winner taking home $90,000, a standard 18 percent share under Asian Tour distribution guidelines. This means the purse remains the same as lat year. But that amount places the Indonesia Open in line with other national opens in the region, balancing a deep heritage with meaningful financial stakes.

Every player who makes the cut after 36 holes will earn a share of the purse, with payouts extending to the top 65 players and ties. This structure ensures that success in Jakarta is not limited to just the champion; consistent performers across the leaderboard are rewarded for their efforts. Here’s the full breakdown of what each player gets:

1 $90,000 2 $55,000 3 $31,500 4 $25,000 5 $20,500 6 $16,650 7 $14,250 8 $12,250 9 $10,700 10 $9,550 11 $8,725 12 $8,125 13 $7,575 14 $7,225 15 $6,925 16 $6,625 17 $6,325 18 $6,025 19 $5,775 20 $5,575 21 $5,450 22 $5,300 23 $5,150 24 $5,000 25 $4,850 26 $4,700 27 $4,550 28 $4,400 29 $4,250 30 $4,100 31 $4,050 32 $3,900 33 $3,800 34 $3,700 35 $3,600 36 $3,500 37 $3,400 38 $3,300 39 $3,200 40 $3,100 41 $3,025 42 $2,925 43 $2,825 44 $2,725 45 $2,675 46 $2,650 47 $2,550 48 $2,450 49 $2,350 50 $2,250 51 $2,150 52 $2,050 53 $1,950 54 $1,900 55 $1,850 56 $1,800 57 $1,750 58 $1,700 59 $1,650 60 $1,600 61 $1,550 62 $1,500 63 $1,450 64 $1,400 65 $1,350

Upon the announcement, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations, Bank Mandiri, Wisnu Trihanggodo said, “It has been an honour to title sponsor the tournament since 2022 and be able to watch the tournament grow so successfully. The longevity of the event itself, the respect it has in the region as a whole and the important role it plays in helping the development of the game of golf in our country are some of the primary reasons why we see this as a preferred partnership.”

But the rewards in Jakarta extend well beyond the paycheck and the breakdown of prize money.

Beyond the money: what else is at stake?

The Indonesia Open is not just about the cash. Winning here opens far more doors than what the prize fund alone suggests. The champion earns 8.16 Official World Golf Ranking points, a valuable gain that can shape qualification for majors and elite-level events.

More importantly, victory also secures a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour, guaranteeing the winner steady starts and stability in an otherwise cutthroat circuit. On top of that, the event serves as a showcase platform for Southeast Asia, often drawing the attention of global tours and agents who track developing talent. For younger players, especially those from Indonesia and surrounding countries, the exposure alone can be career-changing.

When it comes to the field, Kazuki Higa, Scott Vincent, and Miguel Carballo are among many world-class players participating in the tournament. Last year, it was the Englishman Steve Lewton who finally seized the moment. Having finished runner-up in two previous editions, Lewton completed his redemption arc by lifting the trophy. He now returns as the defending champion, eager to extend his legacy on these familiar greens.

In the end, the Mandiri Indonesia Open offers more than just a lucrative payout; it provides a springboard for careers. With prize money on the line, ranking points in play, and long-term exemptions at stake, Pondok Indah is once again set to be a stage where one victory can ripple far into a golfer’s future.