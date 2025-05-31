Mao Saigo WITB May 2025: LPGA Pro’s Golf Essentials Explored

A missed cut, one top 5 finish, and a major win—that’s how Mao Saigo’s 2025 season is looking, and if you ask, that surely looks like a solid run. She’s been crushing it on the course, with a T5 finish at the Blue Bay LPGA with a score of 6 under par, a not-so-great missed cut at the Ford Championship with a score of 5 over par, and a solid performance at the JM Eagle LA Championship with a score of 4 under par. And let’s not forget her stunning win at The Chevron Championship! But how does she do this? What’s her secret sauce for success?

Well, the credit for her amazing gameplay can easily go to her trusty sidekicks—her equipment! Saigo’s driver of choice is the Titleist GT3 Custom Driver, priced at $649, which is like a magic wand in her hands, offering speed-tuned distance and control. This driver helps her unleash powerful drives that soar through the air, giving her a confident edge on the course. Her fairway woods, the Titleist GT2 15.0° 3-wood and the Titleist GT2 21.0° 7-wood, both priced at $399, are like her reliable partners, providing high-launching distance from the tee and off the deck.

Her hybrids, the Titleist GT2 21.0° 4-hybrid and the Titleist GT2 24.0° 5-hybrid, priced at $329 each, are the unsung heroes of her bag, helping her navigate tricky lies and tight spots. And let’s not forget her irons, the Mizuno JPX 923 Tour (6-PW), priced at $200, which are like her precision tools, offering refined craftsmanship and elite performance. With the Nippon N.S.PRO 850GH neo shafts, these irons provide precision and control, allowing her to make precise shots on the greens.

With this equipment, she’s able to tackle even the toughest holes with confidence and finesse. But is that all she carries with her on the greens? No, not at all.

Mao Saigo’s choice of irons, wedges, and putters

When it comes to her irons, she’s got the Mizuno JPX 923 Tour paired with Nippon N.S.PRO 850GH neo shafts, priced at $200, deliver refined craftsmanship and elite performance. These irons are like an extension of her swing, offering precision and control in every shot. And let’s not forget her wedges—the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 with Nippon N.S.PRO 950GH shafts, priced at $225. These wedges are like magic wands, offering maximum creativity, versatility, and consistency.

But what really sets her apart is her putter — the Odyssey White Hot OG Rossi DB, priced at $299.99. This putter is like her best friend on the green, featuring the Ai-One insert that delivers consistent ball speeds and a classic White Hot feel. And with her Bridgestone Tour B XS golf balls, priced at $49.99, she’s got the perfect combo of distance and control.

With this equipment, she’s unstoppable, tackling even the toughest holes with confidence and finesse and leaving the competition in the dust.