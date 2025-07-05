Marco Penge WITB July 2025: DP World Tour Pro’s Bag at 2025 BMW International Open Explored

From teenage prodigy to a breakout star on the DP World Tour, Marco Penge’s journey hasn’t exactly followed a straight fairway. The Englishman first turned heads as an amateur with a smooth, powerful swing and early wins on the domestic circuit. But it wasn’t until his emotional maiden DP World Tour victory at the 2025 Hainan Classic, just months after returning from a short suspension, that Penge truly made his mark.

Now, after that breakthrough win, Penge is finding his rhythm again, at T15 after a solid 6 under in his first 36 holes at the BMW International Open. It’s clear he’s in a good place, and part of that comes down to the gear he’s relying on. Here’s a look at what’s in Marco Penge’s bag this week in Munich.

Which brand does Marco Penge use?

Marco Penge is sticking with what works off the tee. He’s got the Mizuno ST-X 230 driver in the bag, which costs around $300, a low-spin, draw-biased head that fits his powerful, slightly right-to-left ball flight. It’s been his go-to all season, helping him stay aggressive without giving up control. One of the bigger changes he made heading into 2025 was swapping out his old 3-wood, the TaylorMade Qi10 Tour, for a Mizuno ST-Max 230. He made the switch just before the BMW Australian PGA Championship. The new setup launches a little lower and gives him more confidence on second shots into par 5s and tight tee shots.

For those in-between moments where he needs accuracy and a bit of punch, Penge leans on his trusty Mizuno Pro Fli Hi 2-iron, which costs around $225 each piece. It’s stayed in the bag through the season for good reason; it’s the perfect blend of distance and precision.

His iron setup got a shakeup, too. He moved from the Mizuno Pro 243s to the Mizuno Pro S-3 irons (4–PW) at the start of the year, which cost around $1,399.99. The S-3s give him a little more forgiveness without losing the crisp feel he likes. That switch has paid off—he’s sitting fifth in stroke average on the Race to Dubai, and his approach play looks sharper than ever.

While Penge made a few adjustments to his long game this season, his short game setup has stayed mostly the same, and for good reason.

What is Penge using for his short game at the BMW International Open

He’s got a reliable mix of Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in the bag: a 50° and 56° combo, which costs around $189 per piece, and that gives him solid spin, great turf interaction, and confidence on full shots as well as tight chips. These are workhorse clubs for him, and they haven’t moved since the start of the year.

For those touchy greenside plays and high, soft landers, Penge goes with a 60° Titleist Vokey SM10-WW Proto, a custom grind wedge that suits his feel-heavy short game, and this can cost from $189 to $225. It’s the kind of club you stick with when it fits your eye and your swing, and that’s exactly what he’s done.

He’s also rolling it with the Titleist Scotty Cameron Super Rat I, with an estimated cost of $499+, a Tour-proven, milled putter with classic shaping and top-tier feel. That’s been his flatstick all season, and it’s a big reason he’s ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting after the Asian Swing. One change he did make? The ball. Penge started the season using the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot, but after missing the cut in his first start in Australia, he switched to the 2025 Titleist Pro V1, which costs about $55.

His setup is settled, built on a few key changes that have paid off. The stats, especially in putting and scoring average, show a player trending in the right direction. Now, it’s about converting that momentum into real results when it matters most. Can he do that?