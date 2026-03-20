Masters 2026 App Adds Fuel to Tiger Woods Comeback Rumors Immediately After Launching

Tiger Woods’ Masters status has become one of the biggest talking points at Augusta this year. As things stand, he has not declined or committed, and each new statement heightens the uncertainty. This time, though, the update didn’t come from Woods at all but from the Masters 2026 application.

Hours after Augusta National’s official app went live, it listed Woods as making his 27th Masters start, drawing attention across the golf world. The section showing past winners not playing omitted his name. Had he not been playing, his name as a 5x Masters winner would be there.

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The pull at Augusta, if it happens, is difficult to ignore. Woods holds the record for 24 consecutive cuts made at the Masters. Coming here this year and making the cut would break his own record. A sixth green jacket would make him the oldest winner, putting Jack Nicklaus, the oldest Masters champion at 46, behind. The chances of it are extremely bleak, though. Then there is Phil Mickelson, who finished second at 50 years in 2023. If Woods surpasses this, he’d be the new oldest runner-up.

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However, the real question is whether he can finish 72 holes and how. Augusta is not an effortless course, and it’s not just a hypothetical concern. In 2024, he finished last. In 2023, he made the cut but withdrew during the third round due to plantar fasciitis. In 2022, he completed all four rounds, just 14 months after his car crash, but finished 47th. At 50, with a recovering back, simply completing four rounds in 2026 may be the benchmark.

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Fans, along with golf voices, are watching all of it closely.

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“This is not a drill,” posted Philly_Rob, capturing exactly how the app listing landed for those who have waited months for any sign of a Woods return. The excitement was not universal, though.

“Woahhhhh let’s goooo,” wrote one fan, while another pushed back hard: “I hate watching him limp through 18.”

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Another fan was more measured: “He doesn’t sound like he’s anywhere close to playing meaningful golf. I hope he takes his time.”

At a recent TGL Season 2 press conference, Nicklaus gave the clearest glimpse yet of where his body stands.

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“Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days,” he said. “Disc replacement is not a lot of fun. I have good days when I can do anything and other days when it’s hard to just move around.”

Woods had disc replacement surgery on October 10, 2025, coming just seven months after repairing a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Two major procedures in under a year, at 50 years old, takes a toll. The Masters begins April 9. Whether Woods walks to the first tee or watches from home is still hanging in the air.

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Analysts say don’t rule Tiger Woods out

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport believes Woods could still show up at Augusta, pointing out that making the Masters his season opener is something Woods has done before. Skipping TGL, in Rapaport’s view, does not close the door on an April appearance.

Another factor is that Tiger Woods will already be at Augusta for the Champions Dinner regardless. Rapaport suggested that proximity alone keeps the possibility alive and that the decision may come down to how his body responds in the weeks leading up to April 10.

The last time anyone saw him compete was the PNC Championship in December 2024, over 14 months ago. He has not played a single TGL match this season either, which deepened the speculation but also showed he is being careful about when and where he commits his body.

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Woods has historically reserved his appearances for courses where he believes he can contend, and his five victories give him course knowledge that no active golfer can match. If he plays anywhere in 2026, it will likely be there.