Masters Champ Had a Worse Career Than Jason Day on a Crucial Benchmark, Says Analyst

The year 2023 was the last time we saw Jason Day win a tournament. Let that sink in. Since then, his performance has been underwhelming, with only a handful of top-10 finishes – including a T8 at the Masters, where he carded an impressive 5-under-par – and some notable misses, including the cut at the PGA Championship. And yet, this analyst believes Day is better than a certain PGA Tour pro.

Speaking on the latest YouTube episode of Fried Egg Golf, analyst Andy Johnson threw some serious shade, or maybe just told it like it is. Either way, his take on Jason Day’s career is worth a listen. When ranking the careers of Jason Day, Justin Rose, and Adam Scott, Johnson had this to say about Day’s dominance: “He was… I would just say that Jason Day was like a force of nature in the sport, and I don’t think either of the other two guys got there like that.”

This comparison is telling, as it highlights the sheer magnitude of Day’s talent during his prime. And by his prime, we mean the 2015-2016 season when he was basically unstoppable. Day amassed 13 PGA Tour wins, including his first major at the 2015 PGA Championship, where he torched the course with a record-shattering 20-under-par performance. He also collected other notable wins like the 2014 and 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play titles and the 2016 Players Championship – and let’s not forget his impressive start to the world rankings, shooting up to number nine after his U.S. Open runner-up finish and eventually becoming world No. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson then gets into the weeds, comparing Day’s reign to Adam Scott’s steadier but not-as-spectacular career. “Jason Day reached a level of golf that point that like nobody else was kind of touching. And then, you know, versus if you took Adam Scott, it would be like a guy that scored like 22 points a game for 15 years and, you know, one [championship], but was like always a top 10 player and he got to world number one, but like you didn’t feel like he was by far the best player in the world.” And well it is true, and his performance this year speaks volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

USA Today via Reuters May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Adam Scott plays his shot on the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

With no top-10 finishes, Scott’s been struggling to find his groove, missing cuts at THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters Tournament. And to add to that, he finished at T37 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, T36 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and T19 at the PGA Championship. His best finish was a T12 at the U.S. Open, where he showed glimpses of his old form, but ultimately faltered. Yet, Scott believes he has a chance to take on the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adam Scott is feeling ‘more confident’ in his form this year

The 2025 U.S. Open was a wild ride, and Adam Scott was the ultimate dark horse. And just when everyone put their hopes on the 44-year-old, he failed. Despite his iron play going MIA and broomstick putting not working, Scott tried to give his best with the equipment he had but still finished out of the top 10. And still, the golfer felt more confident than he had been all year. “There’s probably not been many signs to anyone else but me that my game is looking better,” Scott said, “but I definitely feel more confident than I have been this year. I feel like this is what I’ve been working toward.”

Scott’s career still feels somewhat incomplete, with just a single major title at the 2013 Masters. “It would be super fulfilling,” he said. “Everyone out here has got their journey. Putting ourselves in these positions doesn’t just happen by fluke.” Scott’s Hall of Fame candidacy could hang in the balance, and he knows his window for winning majors is still “ajar” – even if it’s now tougher to accomplish. “This is really where my mind goes at the start of every year,” he said. Can he use his experience and “old-man golf” to his advantage and claim his second major title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!