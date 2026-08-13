Masters Champion Drops ‘I Can Quit’ LIV Golf Confession Amid Stalled Funding

LIV Golf is in the most uncertain phase in its short history, and LIV golfers are in as much turmoil as the league itself. Bubba Watson, one of the league’s team captains and a two-time Masters champion, has admitted that he can decide whether he wants to have a job with the breakaway circuit next year. However, his comments also exposed how little certainty players actually have to make that decision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I can pick and choose if I have a job next year. And then you don’t know. You can’t say you’re in or you’re out until you find out what’s really going on and what options you have and what that looks like. So we’ve been talking about it,” Bubba Watson said at the Danish Open on Wednesday, as reported by The Telegraph. “We have a player meeting right now, but I’m missing it because I’m in here. All 57 players and they’re talking through it, what it’s going to look like next year. So yeah I have the option. I can quit or I can keep playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bubba Watson joined the breakaway league in 2022. Watson joined LIV as a non-playing captain in 2022 while recovering from injury and became RangeGoats GC’s playing captain when the team debuted in 2023. The Mirror previously reported that Watson’s RangeGoats captaincy was on a four-year deal, though the precise terms, expiry date and any renewal options have not been publicly confirmed.

That leaves his 2027 status unclear. But as he pointed out, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what next year will look like, making that decision difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

The players’ meeting the American professional is speaking about took place at Bedminster, too. Bryson DeChambeau walked golfers through everything he knew about the league’s situation. However, even he doesn’t know enough to give everyone the confidence they need to make such a decision.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil announced a “lead investor,” and Richard Bland said the overall mood is positive during the broadcast. But multiple rumors soon surrounded the news to add to the uncertainty again. For instance, Bloomberg reported that BC Partners’ credit arm is exploring lending to the rebel league rather than making an investment. Then there were rumors that the investor wanted to ensure that the elite professionals stayed with the league before making any investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, Bubba Watson’s statement about not having enough information to make the right decision is absolutely accurate. What adds to the doubts is that many LIV golfers now have a Plan B in place. For instance, Jon Rahm had made a deal with the DP World Tour in May 2026 to continue playing on the league and keep his Ryder Cup 2027 hopes alive. The Telegraph has now reported that many fear that the former World No. 1 could leave the rebel league.

Similarly, Sergio Garcia confirmed yesterday that he will resume his membership with the DP World Tour next year. He first resigned in 2023 and then took up his membership in 2025, hoping to become part of the Ryder Cup team playing at Bethpage Black. After not making the team, he lost his membership again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve already informed them [DP World Tour HQ] that I will be taking my membership next season,” Garcia said in an exclusive interview with GolfMagic.

Because of all this, Bubba Watson has not decided anything yet. He may quit or continue; it all depends on how things unfold in the next couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, he is all set to play his first DP World Tour event this season at the Danish Golf Championship. He has already started on a positive note with an opening round of four-under 68. The bogeyless round featured four birdies on holes 4, 6, 13, and 17.