Major Champion Joins Growing List of Withdrawals as 5 Pros Quit the Last Rocket Classic

Rocket Classic is dead. The Rocket Companies, which spent $150 million during its 13-year-long partnership with the PGA Tour, including $100 million on the Detroit event, decided to stop investing in the Rocket Classic last month because of rising event costs, upcoming tier changes on the PGA Tour schedule, and shifting economic conditions in the housing market. The 2026 event at the Detroit Golf Club marks the eighth and final year for the tournament under this partnership. Given the event’s history, fans expect to see many star players teeing up at DGC, but they are in for a shock.

Only 3 days before the final event, 5 golfers withdrew. The purse: $10 million. 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day was the latest pro to quit it. Day has been struggling with a lingering back injury, which forced him to withdraw from the 3M Open as well.

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While the reason for Day’s exit is known, the reasons for Dan Brown, Keith Mitchell, and Maverick McNealy’s remain a mystery. Blades Brown will also not be playing. The young star could’ve gotten in through the alternative list but wants to play the Korn Ferry Tour event in Utah to secure his PGA Tour card. These constant withdrawals will affect the Rocket Classic’s viewership and on-course engagement.

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The Rocket Classic was once a big PGA Tour event. Before 2022, DeChambeau, Reed, Mickelson, and Johnson were frequent attendees. But they moved to LIV Golf in 2022. The Rocket Classic found itself without marquee names, except Rickie Fowler.

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After LIV launched, the PGA Tour raised purses to retain stars. Commissioner Jay Monahan announced elevated or “signature events” with a $20 million prize purse to retain the pros. And it worked. However, it meant that sponsors would have to burn more cash. The Rocket Companies also did it to stay afloat. But then it was hit with low attendance as no star players were in the field. In 2025, the tournament posted its first financial loss.

Along with top golfers, even CBS’s Jim Nantz reduced coverage, signaling the event’s declining status. Despite everything, Rocket Classic remained afloat, but not for long. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp announced the two-tier system in June. The Championship series would cost $30 million, while the Challengers series would cost $15 million.

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Rocket Companies was offered the first tier, but that would mean it would have to double what it has been paying for 13 years. It was also not interested in being a second-tier event. So, Rocket Companies decided to part ways with the PGA Tour. But the PGA Tour has not lost all hope. According to the Golf Channel, the PGA Tour issued a statement saying, “We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor.” The PGA Tour might soon return to the Detroit market with a different event.