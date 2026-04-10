Masters Officials Confront 2x PGA Tour Champ Over Obscene Gesture & Bad Language

A flared temper is nothing new in the game of golf. However, when the reaction comes at a course like Augusta National, which takes traditions and respect very seriously, the consequences can be dire. The 2x PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre is learning that lesson firsthand at the 2026 Masters, after reacting with an obscene gesture amid a disappointing Round 1.

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“JUST IN: Robert MacIntyre has been ‘reprimanded’ by Masters officials as the Scot was seen flipping the bird and expressing bad language after a poor shot during Thursday’s 1st round action,” NUCLR Golf reported in an X post.

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MacIntyre entered as a favorite after a T2 finish at the 2026 Valero Texas Open and a T4 at the 2026 The Players Championship. However, the opening round couldn’t have been any farther from what he would have hoped for. He finished at 8-over 80, tying for 82nd place. Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, who co-led after Round 1, are 13 strokes ahead of him.

As the round unfolded, MacIntyre started getting frustrated. On the hole No. 12, the Golden Bell, a hot mic captured him saying, “Jesus F—.” The commentator, Perry “Chip” Maxwell, said that it was the first for the Masters broadcast and apologized to the viewers.

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Things got even worse on the 15th, a par-5 hole that saw three quadruple bogeys in the opening round. One of those came from MacIntyre, who hit into the water twice. While standing on the 15th tee, he “flipped the bird,” which was clearly captured in the broadcast.

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Then, because of the foul mood, he even declined the request to speak with the media. In fact, he didn’t even speak to his mom, dad, Carol, Dougie, or one of his sisters, Gill. As a result, he has now been reprimanded and will have to speak with the officials before starting his round on Friday, April 10, 2026. However, there is no news of any fines involved.

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While this was the first time commentator Maxwell heard the phrase at the Masters, Bob MacIntyre has a history of swearing. He did the same at last week’s Valero Texas Open. He reacted to a poor shot by saying that it was “f—— s—-.” And commentator Andrew Coltart had to apologize again.

Ahead of the 2026 Masters, he was asked about the same. While he acknowledged it was wrong, he said it couldn’t be helped. Despite being a father himself, MacIntyre said that he won’t change.

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“I am trying to do my best out on the golf course. I’m a sportsman and it is live sport. I’m going to react the way I want to react. I’m not going to change how I react because there is someone standing there or elsewhere,” he said.

Bob MacIntyre is not the first to be reprimanded. In fact, many others have even been fined for their actions.

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Professionals reprimanded and fined for foul language and behavior

The PGA Tour enforces strict etiquette, and the Masters is right at the top when it comes to being strict. While many are reprimanded for it, fines are rarely publicized. They are handled privately by the PGA Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton is one of the professionals who regularly uses swear words on a hot mic. In fact, it has become an annual event for him. The same goes for Shane Lowry, who even said, “F— this place” at Oakmont during the 2025 U.S. Open. Like MacIntyre, Lowry also flipped the bird at the 2025 PGA Championship. Jason Bohn made a “Degeneration X” crotch chop (obscene gesture) toward spectators after a putt at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

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Patrick Cantlay also used curse words. He dropped an F-bomb at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Even the veteran Tiger Woods is not immune to that. He, in fact, according to many reports, is the most fined player in PGA Tour history for on-course language.

While many have used foul language and obscene gestures before, none of those incidents happened at Augusta National. Thus, this incident involving Bob MacIntyre carries far more weight than any other incident.