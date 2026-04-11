Masters Par-3 Contest Breaks Major Record in a Decade Despite Backlash Over Controversial Moves

The Masters Par-3 Contest has never pretended to be serious golf. Played on a 1,060-yard, par-27 course at Augusta National, it’s where family members take shots, 119 holes-in-one have been recorded, and no winner has ever gone on to win the Masters that same week. By design, it’s the sport’s most unserious yet wholesome tradition. And yet, in 2026, this light exhibition gave the most significant numbers, as serious backlash unfolded in the background. After all, the contest is still a part of the tightly-controlled Augusta fabric.

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SBJ’s Josh Carpenter reported on X that the 2026 Par-3 Contest was actually a commercial blockbuster. The coverage on ESPN averaged 956,000 viewers from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm ET.

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This caused a 52% increase over the 2025 viewership figures (628,108), making it the second-most-watched Par-3 Contest in history, trailing only the record set in 2015, which drew 1.1 million viewers. ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus also posted on X that the telecast was up 42% year-over-year in the 18-49 demographic.

The Masters Par-3 Contest, inaugurated in 1960 and first won by Sam Snead, has long been the soul of the tournament. It is important because it represents a rare moment where the world’s best players are asked not to be legends, but to be humans.

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However, this time around, many felt the soul of the day was threatened by over-marketing, thanks to the choice of bringing celebrities like Jason Kelce, Bert Kreischer, and Kevin Hart on the golf course.

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Jason Kelce’s wild and zany TV persona was a tonal mismatch for the quiet reverence of Augusta. Fans were particularly annoyed by segments of Kelce munching on sandwiches while advising a PGA Tour pro on putting. He also carried the bag for Akshay Bhatia for a bit.

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Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau brought Kevin Hart, who had only been playing golf for seven months, to caddie for him. The annoyance peaked on the 9th hole when Hart, using a set of high-end irons, fumbled his shot directly into Ike’s Pond.

The event, which is supposed to be about golfers and their families/loved ones, quickly turned into a ‘circus’ for many. Former ESPN host Trey Wingo criticized this approach, arguing that by chasing fringe viewers, ESPN risked alienating the core audience.

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“Why are you trying to tangentially gain some fringe viewers while at the same time you are taking your core viewers and p—ing them off?” Wingo said.

“You can be in danger of losing the thing that you hold most dear, the rights to this tournament. Let the Masters speak for itself. It doesn’t need all this hyperbolic nonsense. It’s the frickin’ Masters!… The Masters doesn’t need the sideshow, it doesn’t need the carnival, it needs to show up on our television and let us watch this great ritual of spring, year in and year out, without the crap.”

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However, thankfully, fans soon had a respite.

Amazon Prime Video’s Masters coverage brings welcome relief for fans

Fans found their escape as soon as they tuned in to watch The Masters broadcast on Amazon Prime. The streaming service offered a more classic approach to coverage by providing viewers with an interview with Jack Nicklaus and Terry Gannon about how to handle The Masters. In addition, there was a separate feed covering only the analysis of the tournament.

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Managing to capture the essence of the competition perfectly, Amazon Prime received compliments from viewers for its refusal to implement any gimmicks and for steering away from “tush-push” references.

In his 2026 press conference, Chairman Fred Ridley also drew the line. Ridley offered a rare moment of regret that underscores why this season’s celebrity appearances are so controversial. Ridley admitted that a previous collaboration with the YouTube group Dude Perfect, which featured them playing frisbee at the sacred Amen Corner, was not the best idea.

“I’ve referred to the tension in the past between respecting tradition and innovating, or in our nomenclature, continuous improvement. I do think we need to be looking at nontraditional ways of promoting the tournament, but more so promoting golf. A few years ago we had Dude Perfect playing frisbee at Amen Corner. In retrospect, I like those guys, but that may not have been the best idea,” said the Augusta National chief.