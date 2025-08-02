Masters Winner Gets Honest About Working With Jim Nantz as PGA Tour Season Nears Its End

As we approach the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, the tenure of the sports broadcaster with the top voices also comes to a final stage in 2025. But with the glorious memories and historic moments still staying at the top of the head for the Masters winner shares a strong message.

The 20-event PGA Tour schedule for CBS Sports is on its final event, i.e., the Wyndham Championship. The season had some incredible moments, where Amanda Balionis’s head-turning interview with Scottie Scheffler after his historic win was one of them. Apart from this, the team’s oldest yet most loved commentator/ host, Jim Nantz, wordplay is the most loved moment. Even more so, the crucial part of the team, veteran Ian Baker Finch, will also retire after this season.

Sharing for the whole, Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters winner and 2022 International Team Presidents Cup captain, wrote a heartfelt message on X. After Golf on CBS posted the team for the final two days of the event, Immelman reposted with his thoughts. He wrote, “Our final weekend on @GolfonCBS for the 2025 season, been so much fun. The weather is clearing up, and it should be an exciting finish.” Currently, after the play was suspended due to weather, the third round has commenced, and Cameron Young is leading with his 19-under score. As shared by Immelman, the close difference between the golfers, till the final hole, the event will offer excitement to follow.

While on one side, the excitement for the game’s conclusion is peaking, the closing days of the fellow are bringing tears and memories back. The team, as a gesture for Finch’s service, has offered him a special gift of memories.

Jim Nantz & Co. offered a tearjerker memory flashback

Ian Baker Finch has created some golden memories in his 41-year-long career dedicated to golf. First, as a player, he featured in 167 PGA Tour events, and then transitioned to broadcasting. For the last 30 years, he has been the voice for fans, covering all the main events every year.

Now that his long-standing career comes to an end, his fellow Jim Nantz created a special memory collage video where he shared his journey since the beginning. Even after the video, Nantz called Finch a “rockstar,” “a great player to a great broadcaster”, and now a “legend in the booth,” in his final words talking about his retirement.

The grand gesture of the fellow got Finch’s eyes wet and led him to speak his heart out for the journey. He said, “It’s been a great run. I’ve had not only the 19 years at CBS, but it’s now been 30 years since I’ve been doing television. I love it. I love the game. You guys know. I think Colt says it all the time: no one loves the game more than Finchy. And I do, I love it. I love the team here. It’s not just a team, it’s not just a network. It’s a family here at CBS. And I’ll miss everybody.”

The glorious memories pointed out by Immelman will be cherished for a lifetime. Even with his post, it can be seen that he marks the final run with gratitude.