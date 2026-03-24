Masters Wins Over Fans With Surprising Documentary Tease Days Before Augusta Showdown

The Masters is known for tradition, not surprises. But just days before the tournament, Augusta National dropped a documentary trailer honoring the second career of MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. Over a legendary 22-year career, Griffey Jr. smashed 630 home runs, the seventh-most in MLB history. While his ‘sweetest swing in the game’ defined an era, the Photographer No. 24 docuseries honors his transition to a world where he is a complete amateur.

The footage captures the stark contrast between his status as a baseball legend and his new role at Augusta. The documentary shows Griffey hauling massive telephoto lenses across the course’s hills. The trailer opens with the greeting of Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman: “Hello friends… We welcome you to this tradition unlike any other.”

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The documentary features Bob Martin, the Masters editor and lead photographer, who acts as a mentor to Griffey. In one of the films, Martin was not impressed by Griffey Jr.’s work.

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“These are horrible. Yeah. Dreadful. The background’s horrible. I want his pictures published because they’re good enough. I don’t want to publish them just because they’ve got Ken Griffey’s name on it.”

The documentary also shows the incredible ‘Griffey Originals,’ most notably Rory McIlroy’s emotional reaction after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to finally complete the career Grand Slam, and several other soothing pictures. A lifelong passion for golf fuels Griffey Jr.’s journey to the Masters.

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Currently a 4-handicap, he has participated in several high-profile events like The Match: Superstars on TNT and various celebrity Pro-Ams. And his connection to Augusta is deeply personal. He once famously refused to attend the Masters as a patron until he had the opportunity to play the course himself.

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After finally checking that off his bucket list a couple of years ago, he returned in 2025 as a working professional, where he was spotted snapping photos of honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson to kick off the 89th Masters Tournament in April 2025.

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Beyond the 2025 Masters, Griffey Jr. also worked at the Ryder Cup in 2025, wearing his famous backward cap. He also joined the official photo team for a Week 14 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, documenting the NFL. Most recently, he served as a credentialed photographer for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, capturing Team USA’s biggest moments, including Aaron Judge’s home run celebrations. And he was also there on the sidelines to document Lionel Messi’s arrival in the MLS.

“I get some doors open because of who I am,” Griffey said in the trailer about his journey. “But I take what I do very seriously.”

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As the trailer showcases the complete process of how Griffey waited for the perfect light on the Hogan Bridge or the exact moment of a winning putt, fans cannot help but praise it.

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“To the golf fanatic, this is ‘po-n’.. I can watch these documentaries all day long, listen to the ‘how’ a photographer got the pic of the players on the bridge, or captured the amazing putt.. reliving each moment again and again!” one fan said.

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The reaction is telling, but many fans also noted the timing of the release. Releasing it just ahead of the 2026 tournament is a classic Augusta move.

“Everything the Masters produces is 10/10 content,” wrote one fan.

Master’s golf documentaries are always exceptional. Be it The 2019 Masters – A Sunday Unlike Any Other(A deep dive into Tiger Woods’ fifth Masters title), or 86 (detailed look at Jack Nicklaus’s historic 18th major victory at age 46), or Rory McIlroy: The Masters, Wait, it always holds special places in fans’ hearts.

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And the ’10/10′ sentiment is from the fact that Griffey worked at the 2025 tournament, which was never secret. Fans saw his photos on Masters.com last year. And the fans also saw him working on the course. But no one knew what was coming by then. By wearing the standard media vest and carrying professional Sony gear, the most recognizable face in baseball was able to blend into the gallery of thousands.

That’s why one fan said, “I saw him out there on the course last year……but had no idea.”

But beyond the cool factor, fans also know the work ethic required to go from a Hall of Fame career to arriving at a golf course at 6:30 a.m. to shoot.

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“It’s honestly inspiring how dedicated to excellence Griffey is in anything he does. The dude doesn’t even know how to take a shortcut because the concept is so foreign to him,” one fan noted.

But at the end, the appraisal of the project surrendered to the cool factor that has followed Griffey since his debut in 1989.

That’s why one fan said, “This is sick! The kid shoots!!” while another added, “Oh, this is awesome.”

For a generation that grew up with Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball on their Super Nintendo, seeing “The Kid” succeed in a refined second act is the ultimate nostalgic payoff.