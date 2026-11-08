Matt Fitzpatrick Among Five Other High-Profile Withdrawals From 2026 DP World Tour Championship

The Race to Dubai is set to reach its conclusion later this month at the DP World Tour Championship, where $10 million will be up for grabs. Eugenio Chacarra, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, and several others remain in contention for the season-long title. For Chacarra and Reed, however, the stakes are particularly high.

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Both players are in line to secure their PGA Tour cards alongside the other top eight finishers in the rankings. Despite the significance of the season finale, several high-profile players have decided to skip the event at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Among them is three-time champion Matt Fitzpatrick and others fans might have been looking forward to.

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Matt Fitzpatrick

Ranked No. 14, Fitzpatrick has decided to skip the season-ending tournament because of the growing concerns about traveling to the Middle East for the event amid the ongoing Iran war.

“Being completely honest as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable,” Fitzpatrick said. “… A few things have obviously changed for me, perspective and stuff. I’ve had a child in August, and that obviously kind of changes things, I guess, a bit more.”

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The 32-year-old also hasn’t competed since his appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished tied for 17th. But considering he won last year’s DP World Tour Championship, his absence might be a shock for some. Despite that, Fitzpatrick doesn’t have to worry about his card because of exemptions, and he is in the top 50.

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Shane Lowry

Lowry is ranked 20th on the Race to Dubai rankings, and much like Fitzpatrick, the Irishman is skipping the tournament because of the security concerns in the Middle East. The 39-year-old hasn’t competed since the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club, where he tied for 15th place. Despite his absence, Shane Lowry will easily earn his card for next year because of exemptions and a top-50 finish in the rankings.

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Alex Fitzpatrick

With his older brother Matt opting to skip the season-ending event, Alex Fitzpatrick has also decided to sit out the tournament amid the security concerns surrounding the Middle East. Alex is currently 35th in the Race to Dubai standings, and his most recent appearance was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, like his brother, where he finished tied for 35th. He has already secured his DP World Tour card for the 2027 season.

Min Woo Lee

Australia’s Min Woo Lee barely made the top 50, at the 48th spot, but he decided to skip the tournament like several others. Besides the security concerns, Lee has faced some health issues. He was forced to withdraw mid-tournament from the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club after suffering a severe stomach illness that triggered painful back spasms, disrupting his late-season schedule and recovery.

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Ludvig Aberg

Although Ludvig Aberg (53rd in the rankings) finished outside the top 50, he could have entered the season-ending finale because of all the withdrawals. However, he decided to end his European Tour schedule prematurely.

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Others who won’t be on the field for the DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace, who is ranked 54th on the Race to Dubai rankings, also could have played in the event. However, he chose to try to retain his PGA Tour card instead, and currently ranks 90th on the FedEx Cup standings. Meanwhile, Bob MacIntyre (61) and Justin Rose (75) also could have played in the event, but chose not to participate in the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, which ruled them out of the finale.

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It appears the DP World Tour Championship could have had an even stronger field, but the conflict in the Middle East has resulted in many skipping the event.