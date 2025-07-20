Matt Fitzpatrick Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements, & More About PGA Tour Pro

Matt Fitzpatrick might not be the name you see on the top of the leaderboard that often, but don’t let that fool you. His wallet says otherwise. From clinching the US Amateur title in 2013 to lifting the US Open trophy at the same venue in 2022, Fitzpatrick has steadily built not just a reputation for precision golf but a robust financial portfolio. In 2025, his net worth paints a telling picture of just how far he’s come.

As of July 2025, his net worth is estimated at a staggering $13.1 million. The golfer has racked up more than $28.3 million in PGA Tour prize money alone, placing him 74th overall among active players. Fitzpatrick has seen a steady year-over-year increase in his earnings.

A major milestone was 2019, when he first hauled in a million-dollar year, thanks to the PGA Tour. The 2022 season was another defining year, cashing in over $12 million. Averaging over $3 million a year, his performance on the course has been nothing short of lucrative. It’s important to note, however, that Fitzpatrick is not only rich in dollars; he also has a loving wife.

Within just one year of leaving Northwestern University to turn pro in 2014, Fitzpatrick claimed his first pro victory at the 2015 British Masters. The Englishman wasted no time in making prowess on and off the fields, delivering a string of brilliant performances in both the European and American Tours. His crowning moment came in 2022, when he captured his first major title at the U.S. Open with a clutch performance at Brookline.

But it’s not just his golfing career that helps his bank account. His net worth cements him as a rising golfing personality with growing brand value. Welcome to the equation—brand deals and endorsements.

Matt Fitzpatrick has significant sponsors

Matt Fitzpatrick’s consistent show of talent has placed him as one of the most marketable figures in golf. Long before he even won his first pro victory, he signed a deal with Under Armour at just 14 years old. That partnership ended in 2021, giving way to a stream of endorsements, including sportswear, luxury, tech, and gaming. Fitzpatrick signed a multi-year apparel deal with Castore in 2022.

Co-founder of Castore, Tom Beahon, said, “We are incredibly proud to announce the addition of Matt Fitzpatrick to Castore’s growing portfolio of world-class British athletes. Matt is an incredibly consistent and talented golfer who is only just entering the prime of his career. His professionalism and work ethic both on and off the course is the epitome of Castore’s ‘Better Never Stops’ ethos and exactly why we wanted to partner with Matt, as we look to drive our growth in the global golf performance apparel market.”

His endorsements, however, don’t just stop at clothing.

He has long-standing deals with global powerhouses like Rolex, a deal he signed in 2016. He has deals with Skechers since 2022 and Workday since 2018, while golf-specific partners like Bettinardi and Titleist continue to back his equipment. Troon has had its name on his golf bag since 2019, alongside brands like Protiviti, DemandScience, and 2K. Fitzpatrick’s partnership with 2K stood out, with him featuring in the popular PGATour2K games and boasting a 2K logo on his left sleeve at every event.

The financial details of these sponsorship deals are not public and remain hugely under wraps. However, the sheer volume and diversity of his deals speak volumes about his growing commercial appeal in professional golf.