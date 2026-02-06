Latest
Matt Fitzpatrick Net Worth 2026: PGA Tour Pro's Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Disita Sikdar

Feb 6, 2026 | 11:31 AM EST

Back in 2014, a 20-year-old turned professional with dreams of ruling the golf world. Twelve years later, that very golfer has gone on to secure one of the most interesting portfolios ever. 

Matt Fitzpatrick has been one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour. With 11 professional victories under his belt, the highlight of his career came back in 2022. Delivering a stellar performances, Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open, clinching his maiden major championship. Apart from this, the 31-year-old English professional golfer has won the 2013 U.S. Amateur, the 2015 British Masters, and the 2023 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. 

All of these victories have also resulted in Fitzpatrick winning some hefty prize money. Notably, the 31-year-old PGA Tour pro’s net worth stands at $10 million in 2026 as per Surprisesports. Looking at his year-by-year earnings, 2022 stands out as the year when the golfer had his bags full. With a total earning of $12,835,172, the year brought a lot of success, fame, and recognition for the golfer. 

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

Here’s a complete breakdown of Fitzpatrick’s earnings by the year. 

YearOfficial PayoutsTotal Earnings
2024$514,700$514,700
2023$8,144,543$9,462,543
2022$7,012,672$12,835,172
2021$2,252,351$2,252,351
2020$2,109,709$2,290,709
2019$1,553,750$1,553,750
2018$448,215$448,215
2017$334,088$334,088
2016$404,667$404,667

Till now, the 31-year-old has estimated career earnings of $30,096,195. And this includes prize money and other payments from all the official and unofficial tournaments. Interestingly, it also includes money received from the Player Index Program.

Now, to further break it down, his official tournament earnings amount to $22,774, 695. This amount can very well receive a significant boost if Fitzpatrick can manage to win the ongoing Phoenix Open. Currently in second place, the English professional golfer has a chance to pocket $1.728 million if he wins the event. 

Additionally, Fitzpatrick also earned $426,500 and $5,000,000 from the unofficial tournaments and the Player Index Program, respectively. Notably, one of his biggest wins came when he won the RBC Heritage back in 2023, securing a $3.6 million payout. 

What are the brands Matt Fitzpatrick has endorsed so far?

Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has been involved with a lot of brands, contributing heavily to his net worth growth. Back in 2020, Fitzpatrick signed a deal with global consulting firm Protiviti. Alongside Fitzpatrick, LPGA Tour star Jennifer Kupcho, too, signed the deal, helping in expanding the overall exposure of the firm. 

Next up, the English golfer also struck a brand deal with Skechers in 2022. Interestingly, he was also roped in to be appointed as the brand ambassador of the footwear company. 

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

In 2022, the year when he won his first major championship, Castore signed the 31-year-old in a multi-year deal. As part of the deal, Fitzpatrick was supposed to sport the company’s 2022 summer and spring collection at the Augusta National Golf Club. It included a Panel Quarter Zip, Tota Polo shirts, and Technical Golf Chinos. 

Having signed this deal, the golfer got added to an elite list of players who have endorsed Castore. The list has names like Sir Andy Murray, Adam Peaty, Owen Farrell, Jos Buttler, McLaren Formula 1, Glasgow Rangers FC, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and England Cricket. 

Apart from these, Workday, Bettinardi Golf, DemandScience, Under Armour, and Titleist are some more brands that Fitzpatrick has worked with.

