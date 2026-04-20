Matt Fitzpatrick’s Hand Gesture Toward Disruptive Fans at RBC Heritage Speaks Volumes About His Character

From the start of the playoff, the crowd chanted “U-S-A” loudly and without pause, all hoping for one result. When Matt Fitzpatrick sank a 13-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Harbour Town Golf Links to win the 2026 RBC Heritage, he didn’t celebrate with a fist pump or look to his caddie. Instead, he simply pointed to his ear. The chanting stopped. GOLF.com posted the moment with just two words: “Golf rules.” No other explanation was needed.

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@flushingitgolf summed it up for 15,100 fans: a Yorkshire player beat the world’s best, far from home, in front of a crowd hoping for a different winner. Pointing to his ear wasn’t arrogant. It was the simplest answer to all the noise, shown by his play and backed up by the scorecard.

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A reporter pushed further, asking whether he found it strange that “U-S-A” chants broke out at a non-Ryder Cup event. Fitzpatrick’s answer arrived with a smile.

“Americans are incredibly patriotic, and I think that was amazing. The only issue is they just have shorter memories, because we won in October.”

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The comment was picked up quickly. Golf Digest circulated it on their X account. The gesture was used as the image, and the quote became the headline.

Fitzpatrick bogeyed the 72nd hole after his drive landed in the sand to the right of the fairway. He hurried his chip and missed a 20-foot putt for par. Scottie Scheffler saved par with an up-and-down, finishing at 17-under with a final-round 67 to force a playoff. On the extra hole, Fitzpatrick hit a 264-yard drive into the fairway, followed by a 4-iron from 204 yards that stopped 13 feet past the pin. He made the birdie putt to win. Scheffler’s long iron came up short of the green, and the crowd fell silent.

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The win paid $3.6 million from a $20 million purse. It was Fitzpatrick’s fourth PGA Tour title, his 13th worldwide, and his second win in four weeks after the Valspar Championship.

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When asked afterward about the crowd, Fitzpatrick did not flinch.

“There’s no better feeling than coming out on top against that. There isn’t a better feeling. To describe it in my terms, it’s kind of winning away against your biggest rival. Nothing to do with Scottie or the players; it’s the fans that have sort of spurred me on there. It was just loud. Just loud.”

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Crowd behavior at Harbour Town fits a larger trend. After the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where hostile chanting led to increased security, Rory McIlroy spoke out publicly.

“This is becoming a habit. It’s not just in America, it happens overseas, but not as much. This is something we are getting used to and we should not.”

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Harbour Town in 2026 was different from Bethpage. The crowd was partisan but did not cross the line. Fitzpatrick confirmed this. The atmosphere set up a memorable post-birdie moment for the Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s RBC Heritage record: Two titles, two playoffs, one familiar answer

The 2023 tournament finished just like this one: a playoff, a crowd cheering for his opponent, and Fitzpatrick lining up a birdie putt on the 18th. Earlier, Fitzpatrick shared that as a kid, he would ask his dad if Tiger Woods was playing at Hilton Head that week because he wanted to see his hero compete. Now, he has become the course’s most dependable closer.

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His 2023 win, which was covered in detail at the time with a full playoff recap and the $20 million purse payout, made him the first Englishman to win the RBC Heritage since Nick Faldo in 1984. Two tournaments later, it was the same playoff format, the same closing hole, and the same outcome. Fitzpatrick is now the second player to win this event twice in playoffs, defeating Jordan Spieth in 2023 and Scheffler in 2026 on the same par-4 finishing hole.

The moment everyone will remember from Harbour Town 2026 is the ear-point. It won’t be the bogey on 18 during regulation, the 4-iron in the playoff, or even the winning putt. Instead, it’s the image of Fitzpatrick raising a finger to his ear, signaling to a crowd that had nothing left to say. As usual, golf provided the answer.