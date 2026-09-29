Matt Fitzpatrick’s Mysterious Fan Raises Eyebrows With Confession About Texting Him After Every Win

Matt Fitzpatrick has spent 2026 collecting trophies. And it turns out, congratulatory texts from a mysterious fan he cannot place. The mystery came to light after the Englishman won the FedEx Open de France on Sunday, and by Monday night, the golf world had a new mystery to follow. One that’s hilarious too.

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The mysterious fellow is Tom Egbers, who took to X with a confession. “I’ve been texting Matt Fitzpatrick every time he wins. The only issue is he has no idea who I am,” he wrote. Moreover, he didn’t just stop at a confession. He also shared screenshots of the conversations, showing his messages and Fitzpatrick’s increasingly puzzled replies

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Screenshots show Egbers first congratulating Fitzpatrick on September 28, 2025, the day Europe won the Ryder Cup. Fitzpatrick’s early reply reads, “Thank you for the congrats. I’m sorry, I have a new phone, and this number isn’t saved.”

Around his RBC Heritage win, once again Egbers sent congratulations. Fitzpatrick very promptly replied, “Thank you again. I’m sorry, I’m not sure who this is.”

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The loop continued at the Zurich Classic. “Congrats again!” with Fitzpatrick firing, “Thank you, still not sure who this is. Sorry, haha.”

The latest exchange, of course: congrats, Fitzpatrick, as he lifted his fourth PGA Tour title of the year. Tom texted, “Win number four of the year!” and he replied, “Yes sir, thank you!! Who is this number, please? Haha.”

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The support has been consistent, for sure. And the name also rings a bell for some. It matches that of a well-known Dutch sports journalist and TV presenter, though the two are not the same, as explained by Tom Egbers on X.

As for Fitzpatrick, he cruised to a three-shot win at Le Golf National for his fourth title of 2026, following the Valspar Championship, the RBC Heritage, and the Zurich Classic, which he won with his brother Alex.

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Moreover, the fan reveals this isn’t the first time, or rather the only communication, he has had with Fitzpatrick. On June 18, he posted a photo of Fitzpatrick at a golf course with his back towards the camera. The catch? His belt missed a loop on the back. Highlighting the same, Tom DM’d Alex Fitzpatrick about it.

His DM on Instagram read, “Missed a belt loop back right.”

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Well, so far, the post has pulled over 4.2 million views, and it’s only a matter of time before Fitzpatrick realizes who his mysterious fan really is.

That said, the golf world is enjoying every second of it while raising a gazillion questions.

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Golf World Reacts and Raises Eyebrows

One fan commented, summing up the mood: “This is the best thing, Lmao.” The reply has picked up thousands of likes, and it fits a thread where the champion’s confusion about the person supporting him is the punchline.

The official account for Irish on Tour has also hopped into the conversation, pointing out a gap in his congratulatory record. “You forgot to text him after the DP World Tour Championship.” Tom owned it in a reply, saying, “I know, I was slacking. Time change.”

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Another fan wrote, “Guy texts Fitzpatrick after every win and Fitzpatrick has no clue who he is. The confused ‘who is this’ replies are hilarious!” Fitzpatrick has now asked who he’s talking to at least three times in the thread, and this time, if the tweet reaches him, he might get an answer.

Someone asked him point-blank, “Tom- please tell me this is real,” to which Tom replied, “It is.” Naturally so. The whole conversation has raised some eyebrows given how he even found Matt Fitzpatrick’s number.

Nicole Ray also joined the conversation, saying, “This is beyond incredible, and I hope it continues forever.”