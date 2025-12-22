Matt Kuchar Details Immigrant Father’s Hardships as He Passes Down the Same Legacy

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron Kuchar won the PNC Championship on Sunday, shooting a record 33-under and claiming a seven-shot victory. As they walked up the 18th fairway, Kuchar wiped away tears. His father, Peter, had passed away in February, and the trophy felt incomplete without him there. However, the values Peter taught about hard work and sacrifice lived on through Cameron.

Matt Kuchar spoke about his family’s immigrant roots while discussing what lessons he teaches his son, Cameron. He began talking about his grandparents, “Dad’s parents immigrated from the Ukraine to the United States. Hard workers were window washers.” The philosophy was clear: “You provide for your kids to let them have a chance to have a better life than you did.”

His father inherited that mindset and passed it down to him. Now he’s doing the same with his boys.

The PGA Tour veteran explained that watching each generation improve made his grandfather happy. “I know Dad’s dad, just beamed with pride with what I did for a living, just loved seeing me play golf on the weekends,” Kuchar recalled. His grandparents were so devoted that “they could never understand why I would ever take a week off because they just said—they had nothing to watch when I took a week off.”

That dedication? Well, it came from people who understood work. “They were just hard-working people,” Kuchar said, and passing that story forward matters. “Hey, you’ve got a chance, we’re going to give you the best chance. But it’s up to you to go make a better life.”

The 47-year-old emphasized that sports demand what his family always preached. “Certainly, the beauty about sports is that you have to earn it. You have to put in the work,” he said. “Nobody is blessed with being great just because they were born a great athlete. You either can play or you can’t.”

Both his sons are now succeeding in their respective sports. “It’s been great to see both my boys are doing well in their respective sport but it requires hard work, and they put the effort in, and it’s nice to see some results come,” Matt Kuchar noted. He’s given them the best chance possible, just as his father did for him.

Cameron, who is 18 and signed with TCU in November, showed that on Sunday. He made birdies on his own throughout the competition and even kept track of how many he made to show he beat his father in individual shots. Cameron has a plus-3.5 handicap at The Bears Club, which is close to their house in Jupiter, Florida.

The duo not only won at the PNC 25′ but also rewrote their names in the history books.

Their 33-under score broke the old tournament record of 28-under, which Bernhard Langer and son Jason, as well as Tiger Woods and son Charlie, had held. Last year, the Langers beat the Woods in a playoff, which makes the Kuchars’ seven-shot lead even more impressive. Matt Kuchar could barely hold onto his club as he stood over the last 18-inch putt on Sunday. He let Cameron tap in, which was a big deal.

At that moment, three generations of Kuchar men met: window washers from Ukraine and PGA Tour champions. Peter wasn’t there to see it, but his legacy made the putt go in.