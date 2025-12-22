Matt Kuchar Rejects John Daly and Son’s ‘Sideshow’ Narrative With Honest Assessment

When you’re concentrated on a win that sits inches away from you, the last thing you’d need would be a frenzy. But if your playing partners end up being the Dalys, you can almost give up that thought. That’s a common notion held by many, but not by Matt Kuchar, the new winner of the 2025 PNC Championship.

Winning the Bahamas event with his son, Kuchar found himself alongside John Daly and John Daly II in the last round. Sharing his overall experience, he says, “Dalys were so nice to play with…I know [it] always seems like you’re going to play with the Dalys and there’s going to be some sideshow stuff going on…They are awfully nice to play with.”

Matt Kuchar’s reference to the “sideshow” is about the massive galleries that follow Daly whenever he’s teeing up. A rather controversial and brash figure, Daly has had his share of stints during his time. In fact, even in this event, he was caught smoking on the course, raising questions of a potential penalty.

Yet to the Kuchars, having the Dalys on the side is never bad luck.

“Any time we’ve been paired with them, they are always sweethearts of people,” Matt Kuchar says. “We always have a great time. They couldn’t be more encouraging.”