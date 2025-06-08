Matteo Manassero WITB 2025: A Deep Dive Into the Italian Pro’s Golfing Essentials

Fascinating is an understatement in regards to Matteo Manassero’s golfing career. He started his career in 2009 at sixteen years old, to become the youngest person to win the British Amateur. One month later, he became the top amateur at the British Open at Turnberry, where he finished T13. He turned pro in 2010, won four times on the European tour. Then, at just 20 years old in 2013, he won the BMW PGA, defeating some of the golfing legends like Sergio Garcia, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, and Francesco Molinari. But this sudden success was short-lived as his career graph started dropping with no major wins and top 10 finishes. By 2018, he was no longer a card-carrying European Tour Member.

He took some time to reflect and came back in 2020, building his career from zero again. He slowly climbed up the ladder from playing European Tour’s Third Division. Then in 2024, he redeemed himself by winning the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa, which gave him the PGA Tour Card for 2025. So, what all does Matteo carry in his bag in his journey of revival?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matteo’s Clubs for Long Shot game

Matteo is a player who likes to hit the highest distance off the tee, which is why he prefers the Titleist GT3 10.0 Driver. This club enables him to hit the maximum distance with a steady flight and low spin. The Graphite Design Tour AD VF6 X shaft gives the player more stability and higher launch. They come with a heavy price tag of $649. For his fairway wood, he uses the Titleist GT2 15.0 Fairway, which has more forgiveness and higher launch utility. This club is flexible as it can be used off the tee, semi-rough ground or on the fairways.

The Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X shaft provides lower spin and more stability; this combination is perfect for Matteo as he prefers low spin and better launch. These are priced at $399. For the third club, he uses a Titleist GT2 Hybrid 18.0, which is lighter than an iron and easy to hold. The shaft used is Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X, which gives a soft feel and higher launch: a deadly combination. They come at a price of $329.

Coming to his hot irons. First in store, he has a Titleist T150 4-iron that comes with a True Temper Project X IO 6.5 shaft. The T150 is a more forgiving version of the previous T100, which in turn provides more workability and distance. The Project X IO 6.5 shaft makes the club feel lighter and easier to handle. For their high performance, they are priced at $1194.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His iron game ends with the T100 5-PW irons. These clubs help the player to hit precise shots at challenging small targets or pin positions. The True Temper Project X 6.5 shaft is the perfect fit as it gives a low launch, low spin, and more stability. They are the most expensive of Matteo’s bags, with a price tag of $1399. Now let’s see what he has in store for his short game.

Manassero’s Wedges and Putter

Short game has always been one of Manassero’s major strengths. The reason for his exceptional short game is his meticulous choice of wedges and putter. For the wedges, he uses the Vokey Design SM10 50.08F, 54.10S and the WedgeWorks 58A+. The SM10 50.0 club is best used for full shots and covering a distance of 120-125 yards. The 54.10S is used by Manassero for covering short distances like 40 yards and also for bunker shots. The 58A+ is an additional new arrival in his bag. These are useful for flop shots, short-sided pins, and elevated greens.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Project X 6.5 shaft provides balanced weight and stability. The True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 of 58A+ wedge is heavier and gives more impact pressure on the ball. They come at varying prices, the SM 10 50.o at $189, SM 10 54.o at $159, and 58A+ for $199. His favorite of the lot is his putter, the Scotty Cameron Squareback 2 Tour Prototype . It has a wider blade design with enhanced alignment and forgiveness, the unique design allows him to putt the hole smoothly. It’s priced at $329. Finally, as he is a player who uses more spin, he has chosen the Titleist Pro V1 X for his ball. It comes at a price of $55. What do you think Matteo Manassero‘s upgraded bag? Let us know in the comments below.