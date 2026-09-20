Max Greyserman Hit With Costly Penalty at Biltmore After Repeat Incident

Max Greyserman arrived at the 2026 Biltmore Championship in Asheville needing a win to save his PGA Tour card. After making the cut in only 13 of his 23 starts in 2026, the 31-year-old is finally in contention to win his maiden PGA Tour title. However, he might have hurt his chances by not listening to the officials and repeating a mistake that led to a costly penalty.

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The PGA Tour moved up Round 4 of the Biltmore Championship and switched it to threesomes because of the threat of afternoon storms. Amid the fresh changes, Greyserman teed off at 11:14 am local time alongside Ricky Castillo and Presidents Cup 2026 debutant Jacob Bridgeman.

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While playing the par-4 ninth, he hit a 309-yard tee shot into the right fairway. But then he apparently addressed the ball, which moved slightly. It wouldn’t have been such a big deal if he hadn’t already received a warning for it. The same thing happened with him in Round 3, but he got a pass yesterday. Because of the repeat incident, he got a one-stroke penalty that affected his otherwise smooth-sailing round until then.

Greyserman opened with a seven-under 64—one bogey on the par-three second, eight birdies—co-leading Eric Cole. While Cole faltered after a second-round three-under 68, Greyserman continued to play exceptionally, posting a four-under 67 on Friday, which included an eagle on the par-five third.

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Round 3 brought a five-under 66. Round 4 started just as hot: three birdies through eight holes. But a costly penalty on the ninth led to a bogey. Beyond the immediate effect on the ninth hole, it also disrupted his final-round rhythm. He started the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, but hit two consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th. This dropped him to a tied 12th through 13 holes of Round 4.

The question now is whether Greyserman makes a late comeback to make up for the penalty and the resulting bogeys, or falls short of capturing his first PGA Tour title.

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Regardless of the outcome, Biltmore offers a confidence boost after a brutal season. He has missed the cut in 10 of his 23 starts this season. Of the remaining 13, his only top-10 finish was a T9 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Aside from that, he made the top 25 in only three additional events. Consequently, he needed to fight for his PGA Tour card.

Amid these challenges, he took five weeks off. His last event was the Wyndham Championship in early September 2026.

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After his opening round, Greyserman revealed what he had done during those five weeks to reset. The first two weeks, he went completely off to spend time with his eight-month-old son. Then he flew back to New Jersey and practiced for one week. He and his wife, Alyssa Smith, then flew to Italy for a vacation and to attend a wedding.

“I went to Italy with my wife on vacation. It was actually our first time without — both of us without or son I think since he was born, so it was tough being away from him but also great to get a little peace of mind out there,” Greyserman said. “Had one of my best friend’s wedding, and just had a great time the last two weeks. Maybe that’s key: Don’t practice and just have a good time and just show up here.”

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Despite the costly penalty, Greyserman’s performance at the Biltmore Championship 2026 offers a much-needed boost after a hard season. With renewed confidence and a fresh perspective, he will hope to carry this momentum into the remaining events and strengthen his fight to retain his Tour card.