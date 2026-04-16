Max Homa Becomes a Laughing Stock as ‘Spoiled’ Sergio Garcia Remark Backfires

The 2026 Masters had no shortage of headlines, but one that refuses to die came not from the leaderboard, but from the press room.

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During the RBC Heritage, reporters questioned Max Homa about the Masters’ code of conduct policy and what constitutes a violation. However, Homa’s firm stance quickly prompted fans to put his own on-course history under the microscope, unearthing a moment that directly challenges his ‘spoiled’ critique.

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Homa specifically referenced Sergio Garcia’s outburst at Augusta, stating, “I don’t like when people take out their frustrations on the golf course because we all have to deal with it. I believe that breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.”



His response raised questions online. The stark contrast between his words and actions is hard to ignore, with a resurfaced clip showing him launching his iron down the fairway after a poor shot.

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A user discovered footage from the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where Homa hit his iron approximately 50 yards down the fairway after a poor approach shot during the final round. The user shared the video and captioned it, “Something something, glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” tagging Homa.

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But in all fairness, Homa’s complete response shows more self-awareness than the clip suggests. He said, “I’m very upset with myself because we’re very lucky to play this game.”

Unfortunately, the depth of his sincerity gets lost in the soundbite. He often highlights others’ mistakes while repeating similar ones himself, even if he tones down his actions.

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Interestingly, this isn’t Homa’s first time throwing clubs. At the RBC Heritage, he admitted to using vulgar language and mentioned throwing clubs, although he didn’t call himself out. “Not to say I’ve never done it,” he remarked.

Back in 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, he threw a club after mis-hitting a shot from the bunker. He later tweeted the clip himself, saying, “Can’t look less cool if I tried.” Fans weren’t amused at Quail Hollow either; one called the 2025 incident disrespectful to the sport and its players.

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Garcia’s tantrum isn’t an isolated event

Garcia’s outburst on the second hole of the final round was one of the most dramatic moments at Augusta in years. He took two swings at the ground in frustration before walking over to a cooler and hitting it with his driver, breaking the club head off completely. This incident had repercussions. He received a code of conduct warning from the competition committee. It was the first time the club issued such a warning in Masters history.

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The Masters’ new code of conduct, modeled after PGA Tour rules, was put to an immediate test. The policy explicitly targets behavior like Garcia’s, defining violations as anything from damaging the course to showing a lack of decorum—and, crucially, it gives Augusta the power to revoke future invitations, raising the stakes for any player who crosses the line.

Garcia’s behavior already divided fans, and online, Homa’s recent opinion drew considerable negative reactions, prompting many to call him out for hypocrisy. A few comments targeted Homa because of who he is on social media, or who he pretends to be. “Typical Homa,” one user said. “The most Max Homa thing ever,” said another.

These comments actually refer to the public profile he built on Twitter for years by roasting amateur golf swings, drawing tens of thousands of followers with sharp, cutting humor. By mid-2025, he had gone almost completely silent on the platform, calling it “a safe haven for a–holes.” Fans found this ironic. “He doesn’t use Twitter anymore, one user noted. Another added, “The platform he created by chirping people’s game was too mean to him.”

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One user pointed out in a resurfaced clip, “Throwing it sideways shows it’s not his first rodeo,” which seemed like a direct jab at Homa.

Another commenter remarked, “There appears to be an endless list of people on the PGA Tour with unrestrained egos.” And rightfully so. Garcia was not the only one who drew attention for his behavior this week. The club reportedly reprimanded Robert McIntyre after TV cameras caught a middle finger gesture during his first round. Garcia himself has a history of similar moments. At last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, he broke his driver after slamming it into the ground during the final round.

Homa’s point about player conduct may be valid, but by making it, he inadvertently put his own past on the scorecard—and it’s a tough look.