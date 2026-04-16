Max Homa Brands Sergio Garcia ‘Spoiled’ Days After Temper Tantrum at Augusta National

For nearly a century, Augusta National has enforced dress codes, reminded players about conduct, and given quiet warnings in private. But during the final round of the 2026 Masters, the club issued its first code-of-conduct warning during play. Sergio Garcia became the first player in Masters history to receive it. Within hours, one of the PGA Tour’s most outspoken players had already shared his thoughts on what it meant.

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“I don’t like when people break clubs. I don’t like when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it. Breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.”

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Those comments came from Max Homa, who tied for ninth at Augusta and earned his third straight top-12 finish at the Masters. He did not call out Garcia directly. Instead, he did something less common: he spoke openly about the standard of behavior at a tournament where such matters are usually handled quietly in the locker room.

That comment wasn’t meant to sound self-righteous. Homa admitted he still isn’t sure exactly where to draw the line, but he made a choice anyway, and it matters. For him, damaging the course is the biggest issue.

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“Beating up a golf course would be probably top just because the rest of us have to play it.”

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Garcia’s drive on the par-five second went right. Before the ball landed, he struck the teeing ground twice, removing turf. He then broke his club against a cooler. Committee chairman Geoff Yang met him on the fourth hole and issued a warning.

This was not a one-off. In 2019, Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International for deliberately damaging multiple greens. At last year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, he broke his driver on hole two of the final round, the same hole, the same club, the same outcome. Royal Portrush took no action. Garcia had spoken to Spanish media during the week about considering retirement if his form did not turn, with Rahm urging him not to talk that way. A seven-year pattern of behavior and a single verbal warning do not balance each other.

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The warning itself tells part of that story.

Sergio Garcia’s Masters meltdown puts Augusta’s new Code-of-Conduct Policy to the test

Augusta introduced a new policy this year, and Sunday was its first test in competition. The rules are clear: first violation, warning; second, two-shot penalty; third, disqualification. Garcia finished with 13 clubs, shot 75, and placed 52nd out of 54 who made the cut, eight over par. The policy itself did not affect his score. The broken driver was punishment enough.

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Homa admitted that enforcement is not straightforward. He pointed out that the same action is judged differently depending on the audience.

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“If I do something where no one’s watching on TV, that gets graded a lot lower than when it’s in front of everybody. I don’t know how you would land that plane.”

This is the core issue. The policy is in place, and the warning was given. But there is still a gap between the penalty structure and a pattern of behavior that has continued across three tournaments and seven years. Homa is not calling for stricter penalties. He wants a higher standard, enforced consistently, because the game is watched far beyond Augusta.

“We want to inspire the next generation to be better than us. So we need to be held to a higher, higher standard.”

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Garcia posted his apology on social media two days later.

“I regret the way I acted. It has no place in our game.”

The apology came after the cameras were off and after a warning that had no impact on the leaderboard. Homa’s comments set a higher bar: the profession has standards, and Augusta is not the place for this kind of incident. The debate is now open. The real question is whether the policy will be enforced to match the standard the sport expects.