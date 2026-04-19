Max Homa Faces Scrutiny as His ‘Bizarre’ Anger Tantrum at RBC Heritage Goes Viral

Words rarely age well in professional golf. This weekend at Harbour Town Golf Links, Max Homa found that out the hard way. Playing the 2026 RBC Heritage, he had the opportunity to set an example. Instead, he committed the same mistake he criticized Sergio Garcia for.

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A video of Homa throwing his driver in an open space is circulating on X at the moment. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after a poor wedge shot on the par-5 15th hole. And it has racked up over 131,000 views within a few hours.

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Homa, who entered the week outside the top 50 on the OWGR, was not having a good time on the course. He was well off the pace set by leader Matt Fitzpatrick, who was sitting comfortably at the top 16 strokes away from him.

Homa’s behavior on the field has drawn a lot of attention. It’s not just his club throw that is catching the headlines. In fact, everyone is more focused on a statement he had made a few days ago. Ahead of the tournament on Wednesday, Homa had been asked about the poor on-course behavior displayed by Garcia during the 2026 Masters Tournament.

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During the presser, he had told the media, “I don’t like when people break clubs. I don’t like it when people beat up the golf course because we deal with it. Breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled.”

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This is not even the first time that Homa’s statement has come back to haunt him. After his interview about Garcia circulated online last week, fans quickly unearthed an old clip of him throwing his club down the fairway during the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. That footage had already sparked criticism, with some calling him a hypocrite.

To top everything off, the club throw is not the only controversy following Homa at this round. A separate post on X accused him of taking advantage of a Temporary Immovable Obstruction (TIO) rule on hole 8. His ball dropped near the fairway after he was granted relief from a grandstand, leading to criticism that he exploited the rule.

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According to the PGA Tour’s model local rule F-23, players are allowed free line-of-sight relief when a temporary structure, such as grandstands, TV towers, or tents, obstructs the direct line between their ball and the hole. While this type of relief is legal and commonly used on the tour, some critics argued that Homa’s drop placed him in a significantly more favorable position than where his shot originally landed.

Together, the two incidents put Homa at the center of an uncomfortable weekend conversation, and the internet is certainly digging into it.

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Fans React to Max Homa’s Hypocrisy

The fans are angry, and Max Homa’s behavior on the field has hit a nerve. He had spent much of his pre-tournament press conference positioning himself as one of the most self-aware players on the tour. However, his actions on Sunday don’t represent the same attitude.

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“Wasn’t he just whining about Sergio last week?” one fan commented on X.

A sentiment echoed by another who put it even more bluntly: “Hahaha, after taking down Sergio literally this week. Unreal.”

The hypocrisy of his words has dominated the early reaction, and it was hard to argue with the timing.

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Others went beyond the moment and pointed to what they see as a wider pattern with Homa.

“That’s what kills me about this guy,” one user wrote. “He wants the best of all worlds. Wants to be popular with criticism and expects to be great as a bottom-30 putter on tour. It’s bizarre and annoying.”

The frustration is not entirely out of place. Entering this week, Homa ranked 89th on the tour in strokes gained, putting. He had also missed three cuts in nine events this season before his T9 at the Masters temporarily shut the doubters. He had even acknowledged the inconsistency himself, admitting at one point that he would have laughed if anyone told him he’d miss those cuts.

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At Harbour Town specifically, the numbers are worse. No top 50 finish since 2020, a 70th-place showing last year out of 72 players. And for a player who came into this week calling the course a good fit for his game, Sunday is telling a different story.

Not everyone is seething. One of the fans wrote, “He’s hilarious. It’s like watching my little cousin flipping out. Cracks me TF up.”

Another just jokingly said, “I’m ranting this being a ‘three-year-old tantrum’. Stop being such a twat, Max.”

Unlike others, these folks seemed to be just having fun at Homa’s expense. He can’t really complain after putting himself in such a position on Sunday.