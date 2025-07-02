Max Homa Learns What ‘Awful Place’ Really Means as Fans Dig Up His Past

In 2021, Max Homa got brutally honest about his stance on social media, saying, “I’d like to grow this game of golf. And in an odd way, through social media, you can help grow the game.” In the following years, he built a loyal following with his unique blend of candor and humor long before rising to fame on the PGA Tour, entertaining fans with his witty insights and relatable Average Dude persona. Fast forward four years, and Homa has now announced a break from his social media connection twice.

The first time Max Homa tried to put some distance between himself and X this season was in March, when he candidly answered the question “if he’ll return to X” with a “No.” Homa tried to explain himself, given his over 500k X followers: “I think I finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it’s for the sick. I was sick. I’m just trying to get healthy now. No, I have not enjoyed that app.” In March, he mentioned he’d jump to TikTok, but this time, he just shared his disdain for X.

Currently active at the 2025 John Deere Classic, the golf star explained his four-month absence from X, “Twitter or X is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch onto how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy…” But Homa’s comments are worth listening as he follows that with, “you get people, people say some bad, bad things. People tell you, you should die on the internet…. Yeah, it’s a safe haven for a**holes, for lack of a better term. sorry PGA Tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Homa last tweeted on February 3, responding to former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who asked for advice for a 40+ man with a “Greek god-like physique” but a less-than-ideal golf swing, set to play in front of a gallery next Wednesday. Homa suggested, “Just take your shirt off. Divert the attention and play to your strengths.” But there are a couple of things that made his absence hard on his fans. Homa, a social media sensation known for his witty humor, swing roasts, and playful banter with friends and fellow pros like Joel Dahmen and Talor Gooch, didn’t want to lose his progress.

However, he has also taken social media breaks before. After the 2021 PGA Championship, he stepped away for 48 hours to avoid negative comments. He’d also had his wife lock him out by changing his password, highlighting the toll criticism can take – his sister even mentioned she cries seeing some of the things people say about him. And just like every other time, golf fans are not impressed with his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans have mixed feelings about Max Homa’s stance on social media

Max Homa has often criticized social media, but golf fans pointed out the irony when he called it a “safe haven for a**holes.” Two fans noted, “That was his whole thing on 𝕏, look inward Max!” and “Didn’t he get famous making fun of people’s swings?” There’s no defense against this one accusation. In 2024, Julian Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, shared a golf swing video and tagged Max Homa, saying, “Do your thing @MaxHoma.” Homa fired back with a jab: “It’s ironic how far u are from the slot,” referencing both golf and Edelman’s NFL days as a slot receiver. Homa could be brutal, however.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan said, “It’s everyone else’s fault but Max’s as usual.” Here’s the thing: Max Homa has been pretty vocal about his dislike for social media, or at least X. In March, when he announced his departure from X for the first time this season, Homa had just 1 top 10 finish in his last 18 Tour appearances. Given the frustration, he said “It’s not very fun. It’s fun to watch our little highlights or lowlights, and that stuff is fun. The rest of it’s probably not great, so I’m going to stick to TikTok.” Of course, given his disappointing performances, fans started taking a dig back at him, saying, “Was fun for him when he was playing well, now that he can’t make a cut he needed something too blame.”

One fan said, “All he did was hate on people this guys a clown 🤡,” while another said, “Twitter is only fun when you’re the one being mean to people about their golf swings.” In 2024, for instance, a fan shared a video of their golf swing with Max Homa and asked him to roast them. Homa initially remarked that the swing wasn’t “that bad,” but then jumped into his roast with a sharp comeback: “Even on my worst day I’d beat u badly enough that you’d consider going to Target with ur gf instead of playing with ur boys on a Saturday—boom roasted.” Ouch! This brutal jab followed Homa’s earlier joke about the negativity prevalent on golf Twitter these days.