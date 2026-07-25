Max Homa Leaves Scottie Scheffler Out from His Top Tier as He Rates Best PGA Tour Swing

Max Homa has long been one of the tour’s most relatable voices on social media. In fact, it was social media that helped him break out beyond core golf fans and connect with other sports enthusiasts, too. He used to rank professional and recreational golfers, as well as various aspects of their games, on X. Now, the PGA Tour has sought his expertise to rank the golf swings of Tour professionals. But he left Scottie Scheffler way below on the list.

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Here’s how he ranked the professionals:

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S tier: Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp

A tier: Ludvig Aberg, Fred Couples, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

B tier: Scottie Scheffler

C tier: Chris Gotterup

D tier: John Daly

F tier: Jim Furyk, Max Homa

One of these decisions isn’t very easy to digest. Scottie Scheffler has won 20 PGA Tour events, including four majors. He is even being compared to the legendary Tiger Woods on multiple occasions. With such an impressive track record, it is hard to picture him at B-tier.

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“He hits it S tier, but… I just gotta say B for the… wildness of it,” Max Homa said in clarification of why he put the World No. 1 in the B tier.

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Scottie Scheffler is one of the longest and most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour. In 2026, his SG: Off-the-Tee is 0.652, and with that, he ranks fourth on the Tour in this aspect. Apart from that, his SG: Tee-to-Green is 1.655, whereas his average driving distance is 311.6 yards. What’s more impressive is his driving accuracy, which is 65.01%.

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This is not something he just developed this year, it has been the same throughout. Last year, he was second on the Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee with 0.748 points, while his driving distance average was 308 yards. And in both these seasons, he was right above everyone else in SG: Tee to Green.

However, he is infamous for his unconventional swing. Most people notice his footwork and his wild follow-through. In a YouTube video the PGA Tour released earlier this year, Viktor Hovland said that it almost seems like Scheffler’s falling when he takes a swing. When Collin Morikawa was asked about that, he said that although the 20-time PGA Tour winner’s footwork is different, his hands and club delivery are perfectly in sync.

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Besides Scheffler, Max Homa said something similar about Chris Gotterup.

“Also hits it like S tier, but… he freaks me out with where he aims, so I’m gonna say C as well,” he said about Gotterup in a video shared by the PGA Tour on X.

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Let’s look at his stats to understand this. This season, his longest drive was 411 yards, while his SG: Off-the-Tee is 0.573. But when it comes to his driving accuracy, it is just 53.60%. To put this in perspective, he is ranked 138th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy. Last year, he was 154th, with an accuracy of 55.75%.

Max Homa also gave a clarification about his ranking of Rory McIlroy. According to him, the younger McIlroy’s swing would certainly go in S tier, but he placed the current version in the A tier.

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“Depends on the version. No offense to his swing now. I would say he’s gonna be A, but when he first came out that was S tier, but I’m gonna say A now. There’s something about when he was younger. The flow was incredible,” he said.

Besides ranking other professionals, Homa ranked his own golf swing, too, and he put himself in the F tier. While his swing is not that bad, his current PGA Tour season says otherwise, and he is trying different things to change that.

Max Homa leaves third caddie in 12 months

Max Homa has not won since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. In the current season, he made the cut in 14 of the 18 starts. Of these, he has made it into the top 25 only five times. To try to change the winless slump, he has made multiple caddie changes.

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It all began when he split with long-time caddie Joe Greiner, briefly worked with Bill Harke, and then hired Lance Bennett. They joined forces at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025. However, it didn’t work out for them. The duo parted ways after the PGA Championship, where Homa missed the cut after horrendous rounds of 75-77 to finish 12-over in just two rounds.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak reported that Lance Bennett and Homa had split. However, neither gave any reason for it. Since then, Homa’s friend, Peter Pappageorge, played the role of his caddie at this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

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The swing rankings underscored the irony at the center of Homa’s season: a player respected enough to grade other players’ mechanics is still searching for answers on his own. His F-tier self-assessment lines up with a year of missed cuts and an unsettled caddie situation. Since Pappageorge was just a temporary replacement, Max Homa has again changed his caddie recently. He is currently working with John Ellis, who previously caddied for Wyndham Clark. The question now is whether a fresh voice on the bag can turn things around.