Max Homa Leaves Third Caddie in 12 Months as Winless Slump Continues

Golf is a sport where the partnership between a player and his caddy can define entire careers. For Max Homa, those partnerships have been shifting fast. The six-time PGA Tour winner has not won since 2023, and his world ranking has fallen to 163. He also missed the cut at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club. Days later, he made another change to the bag.

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Underdog Golf reported on X, citing Golf Week’s Adam Schupak, that Homa had parted ways with caddie Lance Bennett following the missed cut at the Aronimink. A friend, Peter Pappageorge, has since registered his caddie for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

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Homa and Bennett had worked together for close to a year. Bennett joined Homa at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, stepping in after Homa parted ways with Bill Harke. In that time, the two played through a full PGA Tour season together. However, no official statement from either Homa or Bennett has been released explaining the split.

Together, Homa and Bennett have teed up at tournaments including the Travelers Championship, John Deere Classic, the Masters Tournament, and most recently, the PGA Championship. Homa’s best result with Bennett on the bag came at the 2025 John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth. However, Homa did not win in any of their starts together.

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Bennett’s resume includes Tiger Woods, Mac Kuchar, Sungjae Im, and Davis Riley—caddies since 2003. His most high-profile stint came when he carried Woods across all five tournaments. Woods played in the 2024 season. And Woods has always spoken highly of him, describing Bennett as “very down-to-earth, very loyal,” and noting that the two shared a very similar way of reading golf courses.

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The change is not the first time Homa has switched caddies mid-stroke. Before Bennett, Homa had spent six seasons with Joe Greiner, a childhood friend who was on the bag for all of his six PGA Tour victories. The two split in April 2025. When that relationship ended, Homa said, “Joe and I have made memories for a lifetime. We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go.” Harke replaced Greiner, but lasted less than two months before Homa, and they went their separate ways.

With that said, Pappageorge, who steps in this week, is one of Homa’s closest friends off the course.

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Homa turns to a familiar face at Colonial

Peter Pappageorge and Homa share a warm bond that runs well beyond the golf course. It started when Pappageorge’s mother, Kathy, was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s. Since then, Homa has been a public supporter of that cause along with his best friend.

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His new caddy, Pappageorge, has described Homa as the same off the course as he is in public: direct, sharp, and genuine. And now, the duo heads to the Charles Schwab Challenge that runs from May 28th to 31st at Colonial Country Club. Homa’s best result at Colonial came in 2023 when he finished tied for ninth. However, he missed the cut there in 2024. He tees off in Round 1 alongside Lanto Griffin and Rasmus Højgaard.

How he performs at Charles Schwab’s will remain to be seen. After that, the tour moves to the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, a signature event, and will be followed by the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Currently, Homa sits outside the automatic exemption list for the U.S. Open, and it makes his ranking qualification a genuine concern. Now, how this week and the rest of the season pans out for Homa and his new caddie yet remains to be seen.