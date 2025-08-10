Max Homa Makes Hilarious ‘Drinking’ Revelation That Only Started After Having Two Kids

“He’s somebody who is willing to ride out the ‘down’ because he knew his potential and then went and worked for it. … You just have to be willing to risk it like that for it to pay off,” said Jordan Spieth, reflecting on the relentless journey of Max Homa. The 34-year-old has built a reputation not only for his exceptional golf career but also for his humble nature and razor-sharp wit. Now, as Homa steps into fatherhood for the second time, he’s letting fans in on a surprising—and hilarious—personal update.

Max Homa and his wife, Lacey, welcomed their second son, Austin Homa, on August 8, 2025. Amid the flood of congratulatory messages, Homa shared a confession that stunned his social media followers: “After 34 years (and 2 kids), I finally caved and began drinking espresso 4 days ago…..” The revelation raised eyebrows because Homa has famously avoided coffee his entire life.

Back in December 2023, when asked about his go-to coffee order, Homa didn’t hesitate to say, “I don’t drink coffee.” Instead, he’d humorously describe picking up his wife’s order: “A tall oat milk hot oat milk vanilla latte. Sometimes with blonde espresso.” Despite being surrounded by coffee drinkers, the six-time PGA Tour winner had kept caffeine off his menu—until now.

via Imago Credits: Instagram

To drive the point home, Homa posted a follow-up photo with the caption, “This is me now.” The picture showed a man buzzing with energy, using a traffic cone as a microphone to cheer people on. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the self-deprecating humor, perfectly in line with the golfer’s personality.

In a twist of caffeinated irony, Homa is far from alone in his aversion to coffee among elite players. Brooks Koepka, for instance, revealed (per golfnewsnet) he’s never had a hot drink—not coffee, not hot chocolate, not tea—as he once recounted after a US Open round. Growing up in Florida, he said, “You’re not going to drink coffee… I don’t drink coffee in the morning. I don’t drink anything.” That sentiment echoes across pro golf culture, where managing jitters—and staying dialed in—trumps caffeine for some of the game’s biggest names.

Regardless, this isn’t the end of Homa’s shenanigans, especially when it comes to his children.

Max Homa scared his baby boy and asked for help

Max Homa missed qualification for the FedEx Cup playoffs, but despite the setback, he is enjoying his time off the course with his newly born son. After welcoming his second son, the golfer started a spree of updates on his Instagram through stories. He wrote, “Anybody know someone in Newport who will do a house call for a haircut/beard trim?” Yes, that was the first part of the update shared by the golfer, asking for a barber through social media. The reason behind the outcall was surprising.

He further wrote, confessing to the strange experience. He wrote, “My beard is scaring the baby.” Austin doesn’t like the father’s fashion as his expressions led to an outrageous call on social media.

With the new chapter of his life beginning, the golfer has shared some unexpected stories revealing the new things that he encountered while becoming a father once again.