Max Homa Net Worth 2025: His Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More Explored

“Tough times don’t last; tough people do,” Max Homa said after making the cut at the Masters 2025. The 6x PGA Tour winner has cemented his place among the top names in the sport. But in the past two years, with his declining performance, he has been under scrutiny. Not just this, but his victory spree, which contributed heavily to his on-course earnings, has also come to a halt. Despite his on-course struggle, he has continued to improve his earnings and kept the money rolling. Here is how his career earnings and net worth look after 12 years as a professional.

Which year did Max Homa earn the most?

After joining the top names in 2013, Homa aimed for the sky but kept his feet firmly on the ground as he faced initial losses. In the first few years, he earned $195,924 in 2014, $380,339 in 2015, and $18,008 in 2017. With his on-course learning after losses, he then utilized it in 2019 to earn big bucks at the time. Homa earned over $2 million in a single season, and the greatest contributor to the earnings was his win at the Wells Fargo Championship, adding $1,422,000.

Then, in 2021, he added $3.4 million by winning the Genesis Invitational and Fortinet Championship. Additionally, in 2022, with two more wins, namely at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Fortinet Championship (again), the earnings jumped to $4.9 million. However, his breakthrough came in 2023, when he bagged a total of $10,351,517.

That season, despite just having one win at the Farmers Insurance Open, he created great fortune with his consistency. Homa recorded ten top-10 finishes, which contributed significantly. With some exceptional years in his career, he has managed to earn $42 million, which includes $40 million from PGA Tour earnings and $2.4 million from majors. Homa’s net worth for 2025 is speculated to range between $4 million and $5 million, as per the report of Golf Monthly. However, with his ongoing advancements, it would have increased.

Not just his play on the course, but Max Homa’s long-standing partnerships with big brands also contribute to his net worth.

Homa’s partnerships and endorsements

Big names like Cobra-Puma, LuluLemon, Five9, Elijah Craig, Titleist, and more have partnered with Homa. At the beginning of the season, he shared about his new partnership with Lululemon. Sharing for which he said, “Lululemon already takes up most of my wardrobe with workout and lounge apparel, and it feels like a dream come true to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand.”

During the same time duration, Cobra-Puma also announced signing him for a multi-year endorsement contract. Cobra-Puma and Max Homa have extended the partnership with Chipotle, too, on May 28, 2025. The golfer was seen having a silver club cover with Chipotle’s branding.

With an extensive portfolio and an illustrious career, the golfer is now hoping to get back in his rhythm with the greatest change of his career. What are your thoughts on how it’ll go?