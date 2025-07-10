Max Homa Plunges to New Low Despite Showing Signs of Comeback, Leaving Golf World Worried

There was a time, not so long ago, when Max Homa stood proudly among golf’s elite. Ranked as high as world No. 5 in 2023, he was the quintessential modern player and was quietly building a reputation as one of the PGA Tour’s most dominant competitors. His ascent was meteoric, his game polished, and his mental toughness was admired by many. But for the last few years, something has changed. Slowly at first, then unmistakably, Homa’s performances began to waver. And now, it’s become harder to ignore.

Homa had several accolades as an amateur and even won the 2013 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. He decided to turn professional the same year, and played on several professional tours. He had his first win on the PGA Tour at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, and now has 5 other wins on the tour. But his last win was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, and his name, once printed in bold near the top of the leaderboards, has started fading away deeper.

And just recently, there were headlines on how the 34-year-old had to skip the Scottish Open this week, and now he will miss playing at The 153rd Open Championship for the first time in five years, despite a decent finish at the John Deere Classic last week. He will instead be teeing it up at the Barracuda Championship next week, a tournament he hasn’t played in eight years.

This year alone, Homa has missed 7 cuts. The downward spiral began at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, where Homa withdrew, and then followed it up with a tied 53rd finish at the next event in Pebble Beach. Then a string of 5 consecutive missed cuts starting from the WM Phoenix Open to the Valero Texas Open led Homa’s form to reach its most troubling point. Homa even decided to split with his long-time caddy, Joe Greiner, in March, and his form continued to deteriorate from there.

In late 2024, he even fired his long-time coach, Mark Blackburn, and switched his equipment from Titleist to Cobra. Many believe that this behind-the-scenes drama is a reason for Homa’s decline as he continues to search for a caddie for the third time this year. He was seen carrying his own bag when he was forced to play the qualifier to earn a spot at the U.S. Open this year. He eventually missed a chance to play at Oakmont and missed playing in a major for the first time since 2019.

And this decline is not something that the fans have ignored. Now, with this recent decision coming to light, the golfing community has much to say.

Fans react to Max Homa’s commitment to the Barracuda Championship

Max Homa’s downturn in form this year has triggered a wave of fan reactions that reflect both disappointment and confusion, with some bordering on disbelief. One fan remarked, “Talk about a fall from grace. Looks like the trolls got to him,” suggesting that Homa’s once-rising career trajectory has been derailed, potentially by the weight of public scrutiny and online criticism. Another fan noted, “Doesn’t hit me how rough of a year and a half stretch he’s had. Headlines like this still surprise me,” underscoring how the perception of Homa as a consistent contender has lingered, even as his results have declined.

Homa’s potential decline started in the 2024 U.S. Open, where he missed the cut, and he has failed to finish within the top 10 since then. It was only at last week’s John Deere Classic where Homa narrowly missed out on a victory, and finished a disappointing tied 5th, a position he hasn’t seen in nearly 14 months. Just to put things into perspective, out of the 17 events played this year, he has managed only 2 Top 25 finishes. A fan being critical even asked, “How does this dude still have his PGA card?!” expressing frustration at his continued tour presence despite a lack of results.

One fan even used statistics to fuel the narrative — “98th in points. 4 weeks left. Not playing this week in either event. Didn’t play in US Open….” The fan highlighted the severity of Homa’s position, probably hinting at the FedEx Cup playoffs not too far away. He’s currently ranked 98th in the points, and only the top 70 players make it to the playoffs. Still, not all reactions were negative as one fan spoke of his admiration for how Homa has handled adversity —“I respect the hell outta this.”

Despite the slump and his last performance at the TPC Deere Run, Homa could have opted to rest. But he knows the grind never stops, especially when he faces an uncertain path forward.