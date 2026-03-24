Max Homa Recalls Tiger Woods ‘Aggressively’ Calling Him Out for Underachieving

Most golfers would eagerly want a casual conversation with Tiger Woods. Max Homa got one at St. Andrews in 2022, and it was not exactly a pat on the back. Years later, with the two now teammates in the TGL Season 2 Finals, Homa finally opened up about what Woods actually said

At St. Andrews in 2022, the two were paired. During a long wait on the course, Woods came up behind him with a simple question: “How many times have you won out here?” Homa made a light joke. But Woods wasn’t having it. He told him that it should be a lot more. “He very sincerely and aggressively told me I am underachieving,” the 35-year-old told SportsCenter.

The two were paired together again at the 2024 Masters for the first two days, and Homa got a front-row seat to the 82x PGA Tour winner’s grind at Augusta. Even Woods talked about them playing together at the Open Championship at that time.

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“He’s got all the talent in the world. I got a chance to play with him at the Open Championship at St Andrews, and his ball flight, as solid as he hits it, it’s just a matter of time before he starts winning in bunches. I saw it up front; he doesn’t really mishit shots. That’s something you just have to do around this golf course.”

The relationship between the two did not start as equals. The 5x Masters winner captained the U.S. team in 2019, with Homa later becoming a key member. Early on, Homa admitted he used to pick Woods’s brain constantly, trying to extract everything he could about the game.

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Over time, that dynamic shifted into something more personal. Conversations moved from golf shots to the Dodgers, football, and family life. Homa also pushed back on the idea of Woods being cold or distant, pointing out that someone with a million daily demands would naturally seem guarded. Behind closed doors, he said, Woods is funny, witty, and just a normal person to be around.

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Honestly, the numbers support what Woods told Homa at that time. He has six PGA Tour wins, his last coming at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. Since then, Homa has fallen outside the top 100. He even went through a caddie change and an equipment switch and was forced into the U.S. Open qualifying attempts. His third-place finish in the 2024 Masters stands as the brightest spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

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2026 has brought little relief, though. Out of seven events that Homa played, he missed a cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and another at the Valspar Championship, where he shot a concerning 78-74. His best finish has been a T13 at the Cognizant Classic, and he currently sits 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

As they are now teamed up at TGL, their bond has only grown. Homa also interviewed Woods for Golf Channel, celebrating 30 years as a pro. As they head to the TGL finale on March 23-24, 2026, Homa had more nice things to say about the 15x major winner.

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“I think the most fascinating thing about him is he’s just a very normal guy. He is just a dad. And we’ve just talked a lot about just sports and things, and that stuff, it’s getting more normal, but it’s still like you take a step back, and it feels kind of crazy,” Homa said of Woods.

Turns out, the same on-course intensity finds its way into the TGL group chat.

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Max Homa on Tiger Woods being the boss

Max Homa said that Woods is in charge of the group chat and gets everyone excited before games. The 50-year-old that people see is not the calm and guarded one. It’s someone who is actively keeping the team going.

The moment that best captures it came when Jupiter Links was already out of playoff contention in 2025. Homa texted the group, questioning the point of playing on. Woods shot back immediately, telling everyone to channel the frustration and go beat the opposition anyway.

Homa admitted he found it equal parts amusing and motivating. Here he was, days away from teeing it up at Bay Hill, and Woods was treating a TGL match like it was a major. That competitive switch, Homa noted, never really turns off for Woods.

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The rest of the group chat has its own personality, too. Kevin Kisner brings the humor, Tom Kim talks trash, and Homa says he and Kim are mostly along for the ride.