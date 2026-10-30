Max Homa Reveals Stakes Behind Crucial Schedule Decision as He Fights for Top 60 Spot

Max Homa came to Mexico fighting for his tour status. But keeping his place on the PGA Tour wasn’t the only incentive. His first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in Vallarta–Nuevo Nayarit also offered a chance to improve his position in the race for two early-season Signature Events in 2027.

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“Yeah, well, mostly it was I’m fighting to be in that 60. At the time — I have no idea what that number’s going to be, but played well in Utah and Japan. I had always planned to play this, just make it three in the fall, play well in the three and get out of here for the season,” Homa said during his post-round press conference after his opening-round 66 at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course on October 29.

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The top 60 carries a reward beyond full-time eligibility. Players who finish Nos. 51–60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings qualify for the 2027 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational through the Aon Next 10.

That cutoff is different from the one governing full-time status. The top 100 secure full eligibility for the following season. A finish between Nos. 51 and 60 adds entry into those two Signature Events, though it does not guarantee access to every Signature Event in 2027.

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For Homa, the goal was therefore about both security and opportunity. He wanted to finish the fall in a position that would give him more options when the new season began. Mexico was already part of that plan, rather than a late addition to his schedule.

“So I don’t really like to withdraw and like pull out of something. We had planned to do it. I wanted to play one more. We’ve got a really long offseason this year so it’s not a bad trip from Phoenix. It’s been hot but the weather’s pretty decent. Even the rain yesterday, if it’s going to happen on a day, Wednesday’s the day. So yeah easy trip, seemed like a fun event, everyone’s got high praise about this place. It’s cool, the golf course is awesome.”

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His opening round provided a useful start. Homa finished five under, but he did not describe it as a comfortable performance. Limited playing opportunities at home had left him feeling short of competitive practice.

“It was just really gritty. I’m a bit play rusty. Everything back in Scottsdale’s been overseeded and I haven’t played like a real round of golf since Japan and I noticed it today. Prep was fine but ironed it terrible. I didn’t I guess dwell on it too much. I just used the rest of my game. Just had faith.”

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Homa leaned on the parts of his game that were working. He stayed patient and focused on taking advantage of the par-5s when he reached the front nine, his second nine of the day.

“So I did a good job of that. And when we made the turn, you get three par 5s on the front side, my back, and I just tried to play clean and beat those up. So stuck with my head, I just stayed in it and fought.”

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The 66 gave him something to build on. His final position in the fall standings will determine whether the trip also helps secure those two Signature Event starts. For now, Homa had completed the first round of a tournament he always intended to play, with a clear target still ahead.