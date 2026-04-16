Max Homa Shares Unseen Moment From Augusta National as He Sends His Wife Heartfelt Message

They have been together since one of them slid into the other’s DMs back in 2013. And since then, not for a single year has Max Homa failed to remind his wife that she is the “best mom, wife, and friend” to him and his sons. And this year is no exception! The 6-time PGA Tour winner just celebrated Lacey Homa’s 35th birthday. And he did it by sharing some adorable unseen moments from Augusta and a very special note.

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“Happy bday to the best mom, wife, and friend @lacehoma,” Max Homa wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a beautiful photo of the two of them.

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In the photo, Lacey looks lovely in a white caddie jumpsuit, while Homa is wearing a white hat and a light green pullover, and both of them are smiling in a four-wheeler. Moments later, Homa shared another story that was even more special – a family portrait of Homa, his wife Lacey, and their two children.

On the right, Max is smiling in a light green and white Lululemon golf polo, tan trousers, and a white cap. He is holding their son, Cam. On the left, Lacey is wearing a similar iconic white Masters caddie jumpsuit, a green Masters hat, and sunglasses while holding their baby boy, Austin, during the Par 3 contest.

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“Love u so much!!! @lacehoma,” Max wrote over the photo.

Max and Lacey’s story started in a way a lot of modern couples do nowadays. Back in 2013, one of them slid into the other’s DMs. Though they never shared who made the first move, that’s how it all started. Then they dated for six years before getting married in 2019. When Max first started his Instagram page, the first thing he posted was a picture of Lacey from their wedding.

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“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,” the 6x PGA Tour winner joked.

Since then, he has never stopped showing how much he appreciates his wife.

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On their second wedding anniversary in 2021, Max posted, “To the woman who has made my mouth hurt from smiling for 2 years, thank u @lacehoma. There’s nothing better than sharing this life with u.”

And when the couple welcomed their son, Cam Andrew Homa, Max also honored his wife on her first Mother’s Day with a sweet Instagram post, calling Lacey the “strongest, most loving person I could imagine!”

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Life isn’t always easy, though. When Cam was born, Lacey faced several health complications and stayed in the ICU for a while. Max stayed by her side and called her a superhero for her strength.

Max shared at that time on Instagram, “Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam😊 We are so happy and on the long road to recovery…. P.S. My wife is a freaking super hero and I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed @lacehoma.”

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And when the couple welcomed their second son, Austin, two years later, Max once again did the same, crediting his wife for being so strong and so special as always.

And while Max Homa is a champion at home, he is a hero to friends. His kindness extends far beyond his family and to the people he plays against. This became clear during a recent event where another player needed some help.

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A brotherly bond on the greens

Max recently helped his old college friend, Michael Kim. Kim noticed a crack in his club right when he was preparing for the 18th tee of Harbour Town. Homa let his friend borrow his own club for the tournament. Kim was so thankful for the moment that he shared the story on X.

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“I was getting ready to hit my tee shot on 18 with my 3-wood when I saw a big crack on the face. All the trucks are gone, so the rep is trying to get it shipped overnight. My head pro from home is also shipping my backup from my locker. For now, I stole Max Homa’s 4-wood, which I hit pretty good on the range,” Kim wrote.

Kim and Homa both played on the UC Berkeley Golden Bears golf team together in 2012 and 2013 and won 10 of 12 regular-season tournaments in 2013. From winning college golf together to making careers on the PGA Tour, their bond has only strengthened with time. Max Homa has said in public many times that Kim is “like my little brother,” and pushed him to work harder.

He used to take him to the student recreation center, running him through offseason workouts that added muscle and shaped his development. And at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Kim also acknowledged that Homa’s work ethic had a big impact on how he played the game today.