Max Homa Turns to Wyndham Clark’s Ex-Caddie For Memorial Tournament Amid Continued Bag Shakeup

Essentials Inside The Story Max Homa will have a new caddie once again.

The golfer split with his long-time caddie Joe Greiner last year.

Since then, Homa has worked with a few different caddies.

Max Homa has been looking for answers through caddie changes amid his challenging stretch on the PGA Tour. And that search of his has now taken another turn at the 2026 Memorial Tournament. Golfweek’s Adam Schupak reported that a new face will be on the bag for the 6x PGA Tour winner.

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John Ellis, who previously caddied for Wyndham Clark, will now work with the 35-year-old. This will mark another of the many changes the American professional has brought to the bag. While Ellis confirmed this to Golfweek, neither he nor Homa made any further comment on it yet.

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Before partnering with the six-time PGA Tour winner, Ellis was working with Clark. Over their eight year partnership, the pair won three PGA Tour titles, including the 2023 U.S. Open. However, they parted ways after The Players Championship in March 2026. The veteran caddie later admitted that things were no longer quite right, and the two decided to split to preserve their friendship. Ellis then spent a few starts working with Tony Finau.

Similarly, Homa also split with his caddie recently.

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It all goes back to 2025 when he split with his long-time caddie Joe Greiner. The two had worked together from 2013 to 2016 and were childhood friends. So, when on the hunt for a new caddie in 2019, Max Homa again joined hands with Greiner, who was open for the position because Kevin Chappell had undergone back surgery.

The duo worked together for six long years and achieved massive success, winning six PGA Tour titles. But in April 2025, just before the Masters, they decided to part ways.

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“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go,” Homa said in a statement given to the PGA Tour back then.

After splitting with Greiner, Homa turned to Bill Harke. The partnership, however, lasted only a couple of months. During U.S. Open qualifying in 2025, Homa was even seen carrying his own bag.

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“I’d much rather talk about the golf than all the questions about the caddie,” Max Homa said when asked about the same after he failed to qualify for the US Open 2025.

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Then came his year-long partnership with Lance Bennett as his bagman. Bennett has worked with Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, and more. But that didn’t seem enough for Max Homa. So, he brought his friend and his best man at his wedding, Peter Pappageorge, to carry his bag at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“This game stinks. But it stinks less with this guy by my side,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “It pains me to say I fired said Petey Pop (above) immediately after the final round. He’s pretty bad with numbers.”

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Homa has always had his way with humor. The American professional has admitted to relying on humor after poor performances on the golf course. For instance, he joked about wearing comfortable, big pants during the Charles Schwab Challenge and said it made over-par scores less disgusting.

Besides these caddie changes, Homa also switched coaches and equipment. All of these are attempts to get back in tune amid the challenging PGA Tour stretch. The last time he won an event on the PGA Tour was at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Now, he is going ahead with John Ellis, but it will be exciting to see whether this partnership lasts long or if there will be another caddie carrying his bag in a few months.

Although he is the one with the most frequent changes right now, he is not the only one who has altered the bag at the Memorial Tournament.

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Caddie changes at the Memorial Tournament 2026

Besides Max Homa, Adam Schupak reported three other changes at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

Billy Horschel is bringing in a new caddie. He is switching from Micah Fugitt, with whom he has worked during two different stints, to James Edmondson. They are currently working on a trial basis, as Horschel has not completely given up on working with Fugitt.

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“Simple as this, I said we are going to take a break for right now; obviously, that means we are split, but that doesn’t mean that I may not work with Micah again, or in a couple month’s time I may want Micah to come back on the bag,” he said, as reported by Golfweek.

Another split comes from Tony Finau and John Ellis. Finau has re-partnered with Giff Nielsen, as Ellis moves to work with Max Homa.

Carl Smith is also back on the bag for Sahith Theegala. The two were not together at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 because Theegala decided to play the event at the last moment. They have worked together since the 2021-2022 season and have won the QBE Shootout and the Fortinet Championship together.